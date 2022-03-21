Bioluminescence previewed for Shaman in Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

If there is one thing Shamans are known for in the Blizzard universe, it’s wreaking havoc with the power of the elements.

Bioluminescence is a new Nature spell joining the Hearthstone class that empowers its ability to do just that.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bioluminescence is a three-cost Nature spell that gives all your minions Spell Damage +1. Throughout Hearthstone’s lifespan, the Shaman class has had no shortage of minion-heavy archetypes such as Murloc Shaman. If a Shaman player desires to do so, they’ll likely be able to give an entire board of minions plus one Spell Damage with ease.

Shamans also have a plethora of powerful spells they can use to swing the tide of a game in their favor once they’ve built a board full of spell power-enhancing minions. Fellow Voyage to the Sunken City Shaman card Scalding Geyster is a one-cost spell that deals two damage and gives Dredge. This card alone could do some serious damage if Bioluminescence pops off on a board full of minions.

While it is still too early to know exactly what Voyage to the Sunken City has in store for the Shaman class in terms of successful decks, it looks like Spell Shaman or at least a spell-heavy Shaman archetype could be in the near future.

You’ll be able to check out all of the new cards coming to Shaman when Voyage to the Sunken City goes live on April 12.