All cards in Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

The wait for new Hearthstone cards is nearly over. The game’s new expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City, arrives April 12.

Over the past few months, players have taken on Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion. This expansion was heavily themed around the ongoing battle between the Horde and the Alliance. Voyage to the Sunken City looks to change things up by uniting players from both factions at the bottom of the sea.

Voyage to the Sunken City will include 135 new cards and introduces two new keywords, Colossal and Dredge. Minions with Colossal have extra appendages that will join the main body minion when it is summoned. Below you’ll see a host of the powerful new Colossal minions including names like Gaia, the Techtonic and Colaque.

Minions with Dredge allow you to look at the bottom three cards of your deck and place one on top. On top of the addition of Dredge minions, there are also a number of minions coming with abilities that allow you to send certain cards to the bottom of your deck such as Ambassador Faelin. When Voyage to the Sunken City goes live, you’ll likely be able to manipulate your deck mid-game like never before.

Players who are interested can pre-purchase Voyage to the Sunken City right now via the Battle.net shop. There are two different pre-purchase options available. Players can purchase a Mega Bundle which includes 80 card packs, five golden packs, two random Legendary cards from the upcoming expansion, Battlegrounds perks, Five Mercenaries packs, as well as the Queen Azshara MAge Hero and card back. The Mega Bundle will cost you $79.99.

Alternatively, players can opt for the Standard Bundle which includes 60 packs, two random Voyage to the Sunken City Legendaries, and the Azshara card back. The Standard Bundle will cost you $49.99.

Below you’ll find all the cards revealed thus far for Voyage to the Sunken City. This list will be updated as more cards become available.

Gaia, the Techtonic

Azsharan Sweeper

Spellcoiler

Gigafin

Bloodscent Vilefin

Kotori Lightblade

Shimmering Sunfish

Sir Finley, Sea Guide

Ambassador Faelin

Blademaster Okani

Tuskarrrr Trawler

Serpent Wig

Colaque

Xhilag of the Abyss

Bootstrap the Sunkeneer