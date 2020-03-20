Beastmaster Leoroxx revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Hunter is shaping up to be one of the best classes in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland.

Beastmaster Leoroxx is an eight mana Hunter Legendary with five Attack, five Health, and a Battlecry. When its placed on the battlefield, it summons three Beasts from your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Leoroxx has insane potential in Ashes of Outland, synergizing nicely with a number of Beast cards joining the expansion. There are, of course, King Krush and Savannah Highmane, two staples of the Hunter class. But there’s also Zixor, Apex Predator. Add Scanvenger’s Ingenuity to the mix and you have a recipe for success.

Its stats aren’t great, but if you focus on controlling the board and delaying the game, it could single-handedly carry you to the win. Fill your deck with big and beefy beasts and Beastmaster Leoroxx is almost guaranteed to have value.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion from Blizzard’s online store. Stay tuned for more card reveals.