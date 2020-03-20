Zixor, Apex Predator revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion

It’s time to get excited, Hearthstone fans—the next expansion is just around the corner. In time for Year of the Phoenix, Ashes of Outland promises major changes to the game.

The latest card to join the expansion is Zixor, Apex Predator, a three-cost Legendary Hunter Beast with two attack, four health, Rush, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, shuffle Zixor Prime into your deck. Zixor Prime is an eight-cost Beast with four attack, four health, Rush, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield, summon three copies of it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zixor is a great addition to Hunter, adding a new flavor to the class. It’s a strong Legendary that works perfectly with cards like Scavenger’s Ingenuity.

Just imagine drawing Zixor and buffing him with an extra +3/+3 health and damage on turn three or four—the value is endless. In the late game, Scanvenger’s Ingenuity even synergizes with Zixor Prime, giving you four 7/7s with Rush for eight mana. The two cards are a match made in heaven.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7. Fans can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.