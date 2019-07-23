Arcane Flakmage revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

The latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion could be the beginning of the resurrection of Secret Mage.

Arcane Flakmage is a 2-cost Minion with three Attack and two Health. After you play a Secret, the card deals two damage to all enemy minions. This effect is great if you can fit enough Secrets in your deck, allowing for an early game tempo swing.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card fits particularly well in Wild, taking advantage of the wide range of Secrets available for the Mage class, however, it’s probably not going to as sought after in Standard play.

At the moment, Mage only has a few Secrets that are worth noting. The card has some niche uses, but its nothing to write home about. In the seasons to come, Arcane Flakmage may come into fruition, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

There’s a good chance that more Mage Secrets are set to be released in time for Saviors of Uldum. This is because alongside the card, Cloud Prince was also revealed, adding even more Secret synergy to Mage.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion is expected to drop on Aug. 6. Stay tuned.