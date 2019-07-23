Cloud Prince joins Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Wild is going to be insane with the addition of the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Cloud Prince is a five-cost Mage Elemental with four Attack, four Health and a Battlecry. The card deals six damage if you control a Secret.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Standard play, this isn’t the best card. Mage Secrets are lacking, and if Blizzard doesn’t get its best foot forward and release a couple more, Cloud Prince is destined for Wild.

It fits comfortably with Arcane Flakmage, another Mage card with Secret synergy, but realistically, it needs a few more Secrets to thrive. The card is borderline broken when Mage has all the tools under its disposal and it will definitely be top tier in Wild.

Saviors of Uldum is scheduled to release on Aug. 6.