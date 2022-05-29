Fans of Thief Rogue and aggressive options will have new tools to play around with once Hearthstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set launches on June 1. The third new card, Shattershambler, also offers a new avenue for Naval Mine aficionados to make people regret their decisions.

Here are all three new Rogue cards in Hearthstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set.

All Rogue cards from the Throne of the Tides mini-set in Hearthstone

Inkveil Ambusher

Image via playhearthstone.com

Guaranteed Immune while attacking is a pretty absurd value proposition, though the minion obviously won’t regain Stealth after its first attack. In many ways, this minion is similar to the Diver cards that have terrorized the Arena since their launch, and this will also be a premium pick for Rogue players in their drafts. Could this also find a home in hyper-aggressive Constructed Rogue decks? You probably sacrifice too many stats after the initial attack, but if your game plan is to send everything towards your opponent’s face, it might just be enough.

Jackpot!

Image via playhearthstone.com

Drawing two cards generally costs you three mana (remember Burgle?), and the expensive spells are quite likely to be impactful. This card is definitely going to be great in Arena, but whether it will have enough staying power for Constructed is a different question. Meme-filled Thief Rogue decks will definitely include it, but the Legend ladder might be a bit too hostile for lottery winners.

Shattershambler

Image via playhearthstone.com

The first card that comes to mind looking at this is Naval Mind and the potential for OTK shenanigans with Field of Strife. In the current Standard environment, this feels like the number one synergy candidate for this card. We’ve seen in the past with Reckless Experimenter that effects like these can easily break the game (leading to a pre-launch nerf). There’s definitely potential here.

The Throne of the Tides mini-set launches on June 1. A list of all of its cards is available here.