Minion buffs are the name of the game for Paladin in Heartstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set, with two buff synergy cards and an oddball piece of Big Paladin support rounding out their new tools in the upcoming release.

Here are the new Paladin cards coming in Hearthstone‘s upcoming Throne of the Tides mini-set.

All Paladin cards from the Throne of Tides mini-set in Hearthstone

Myrmidon

Vanilla three-mana 3/4s are no longer as interesting in Constructed Hearthstone (and even in the past, they came with tribal tags and other goodies, like Spider Tank and Fierce Monkey). This Naga comes with buff spell synergies, something aggressive Paladin decks are known to take advantage of. The question is whether there’s a critical mass of mid-game buff spells to make this approach superior to Mech Paladin or Holy Paladin.

Lightray

You will likely discount this card to such an extent that it will crush the Vanilla Test by the time it’s played, but the question is just how impactful a (potentially) zero-mana 5/5 Taunt is at that point in the game. With The Garden’s Grace, Paladin can throw a lot of unexpected stats on the board for little or no mana on a swing turn, but the question still lingers about whether this approach fits well into the class’ popular and powerful strategies.

Front Lines

It’s tough to envision a use for this card. For a deck with normal-sized minions, this is a symmetrical effect and your opponent gets the initiative first. Against other control decks, you’re crying out for an AoE clear to punish you. For Holy Paladin, are you sure you want to pull your Mr. Smite from your deck unbuffed? Not even the crazy deckbuilders may come up with something to make this one work.

The Throne of the Tides mini-set launches on June 1.