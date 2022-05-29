All Druid cards from the Throne of the Tides mini-set

Malfurion picks up a couple of nifty tools rolling into the new release, with token-based and combo-oriented archetypes both finding support among the freshly announced cards. At any rate, the Druid cards released with Throne of the Tides open up a few interesting new options for players looking to change things up.

Here are all the new Druid cards in Hearthstone’s Throne of the Tides mini-set.

Moonbeam

Image via playhearthstone.com

Remember Moonfire? It’s back, and it’s pissed. Okay, perhaps this is not an entirely accurate representation of this card: Living Roots arguably serves as a better comparison. In any case, it is a cheap damage spell that can go face, one that has double the synergies with any Spell Damage tool: it feels like it’s only a matter of time until this finds a home in a strong combo deck.

Herald of Nature

Image via playhearthstone.com

An interesting conditional minion with a potentially useful tribal tag, this 3 mana 3/3 essentially functions as an Arbor Up whenever the Battlecry effect is active. This makes it a no-brainer inclusion in any Token Druid deck, but whether any of those can compete with the obscene power plays of ramp-based decks built around Wildheart Guff at this time remains to be seen.

Spirit of the Tides

Image via playhearthstone.com

The last time we saw any specific payoff for floating Mana was back in Saviors of Uldum and its Druid Quest card. Unless you’re cheating this little fella out in some way, you’re paying 3 mana for a 3/4 minion, which is nothing special nowadays. Copy it, buff it, do something silly? Maybe, but otherwise, this doesn’t seem like a useful addition in any obvious Druid archetype.

The Throne of the Tides mini-set launches on June 1. A list of all of its cards is available here.