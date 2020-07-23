Ace Hunter Kreen joins the Hunter and Demon Hunter classes in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is almost here and the latest card to join the game is yet another duel-class Legendary.

Ace Hunter Kreen is a three-cost Hunter and Demon Hunter card with two attack and four health. It reads, “your other characters are Immune while attacking.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hunter and Demon Hunter are naturally two of the most aggressive classes in Hearthstone. Going all out and attacking face is exactly where they thrive.

Ace Hunter Kreen is yet another aggro-oriented card, fitting nicely in a range of decks for both classes. It gives Hunters and Demon Hunters a solid early game curve, allowing them to take control of the board, without giving up too much tempo.

In the minion-heavy metagame, Ace Hunter Kreen is an excellent addition. Sporting him in your deck has almost no downside.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion drops on Aug. 6. But fans can pre-order the expansion today from Blizzard’s online store.

Stay tuned for more card reveals. A total of 135 are on their way.