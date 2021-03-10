9 Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior cards will have their nerfs reverted in Hearthstone Patch 20.0

At the start of the week, Hearthstone senior game designer Alec Dawson started teasing reverts to nerfs coming in Patch 20.0. And today, Dawson revealed nine more cards that will be altered later this month.

These changes are set to assist all of the cards that will be entering the Wild format, whether it’s due to Year of the Dragon cards rotating out or for Classic cards that didn’t make it into the 2021 Core Set. Some of these reverts are for cards, like Spirit Claws, that were nerfed in the past and aim to make them more viable in the game’s eternal format.

Here are the nine recently revealed card changes coming with Hearthstone Patch 20.0.

Shaman

Spirit Claws (one mana)

Corrupt Elementalist (five mana)

Invocation of Frost (one mana)

Dragon’s Pack (give your Spirit Wolves +3/+3 if you Invoked twice)

Flametongue Totem (two mana, 0/2)

Warlock

Fiendish Rites (three mana)

Warrior

Scion of Ruin (three mana)

Bloodsworn Mercenary (3/3)

Charge (three mana, give a minion +2 Attack and Charge)

The main highlights from this pool of card buffs are Flametongue Totem and Charge. With the totem, Even-Genn Shaman lists now have a powerful tool to buff up their board once more. For Charge, OTK combo Warriors can give their minions with high power a way to immediately attack the opponent’s face for massive damage opportunities.

All of the other changes revert the past Descent of Dragons nerfs that occurred immediately after their release. While these cards were meta-defining in Standard when they first entered the game, they were unable to break into the high tiers of Wild mode due to the elevated power level of that format.

Tomorrow, Dawson will tease 10 Neutral cards that are getting their past nerfs removed.

You’ll be able to try out these card changes for yourself when Patch 20.0 releases later this month before Forged in the Barrens is released.