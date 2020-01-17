8 Galakrond’s Awakening Hearthstone cards have reportedly been leaked

Hearthstone fans already know some of the new cards that are coming with the upcoming solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening. While they might have to wait a while until Blizzard reveals all 35 new cards, leakers want to rush things a little bit.

Japanese website BeerBrick Hearthstone shared images of what seem to be other cards from Galakrond’s Awakening. There are images for eight cards, all in Spanish, and they all seem to be from a phone camera taking a picture of a computer screen, which hints at a leaker who had access to a test version of the adventure. A ninth card, a Priest spell, was first listed as well but has since been removed from the website.

It’s unclear at this time if the leak is real. If it’s fake, someone put a lot of time and effort into it because all of the card arts are high quality, their overall stats make sense for Hearthstone, and they even have the Galakrond’s Awakening watermark behind their description. It’s easy to believe these cards are real due to this context.

Even if they’re real, we aren’t sure how many of them are collectible. Some might be exclusive to opponents that players will face throughout the adventure, though we can see in the background of others that the leaker opened them in Hearthstone’s card collection tab.

The English versions of these cards are still unavailable, but these are their descriptions and stats:

Neutral Rare Demon

A four-mana 3/3 minion. “Reduces cost by one for each damage dealt to the enemy this turn.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Neutral Epic minion

A five-mana 5/5 minion. “Battlecry: Enemy Battlecry cards cost (5) more next turn.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Warrior Rare minion

A one-mana 1/3 minion. “After you play a minion, deal one damage to all minions.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Hunter Rare Mech

A three-mana 2/4 minion. “Whenever a friendly mech dies, add a random mech to your hand.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Druid Common spell

A two-mana spell. “Discover a Battlecry minion. Reduce its cost by (2).”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Shaman Legendary weapon

A four-mana 1/4 weapon. “After you cast a spell, summon a legend with the same Cost. This loses one Durability.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Warlock Common Spell

A two-mana spell. “Discover two Warlock cards.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Neutral Common Elemental

A five-mana 3/4 minion. “Battlecry: Summon two 1/1 Icicles with Freeze.”



Image via Blizzard Entertainment/BeerBrick Hearthstone

Blizzard has yet to confirm if these cards are real. The first chapter of Galakrond’s Awakening releases worldwide on Jan. 21.