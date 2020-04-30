What is PS4 Error Code WS-37505-0?

There are several error codes that can pop up when a connection error occurs between an external server and PlayStation 4, and Error Code WS-37505-0 is one of the most common of those bunch.

According to the official PlayStation support website, Error Code WS-37505-0 is the message that pops up whenever your PS4 console attempts to connect to another server and the connection attempt fails.

Typically, the message, “WS-37505-0 PlayStation Network connection error” will pop up before booting you back to a previous menu. This error rarely causes crashes, but it can be annoying to deal with when trying to play multiplayer titles like Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite.

The first thing you will want to do is check your console’s internet connection and try to connect to the game’s server again. To do so, go to the PS4 home screen, then to your settings, click the network tab, and then test your internet connection to ensure it’s not on your side.

You want to make sure that you can connect to the PSN ports. These are the port numbers you should read on the screen:

TCP: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480.

UDP: 3478, 3479.

If the issue persists, it is likely that the game’s servers are going through maintenance or are down.

This can also be a problem with the PSN servers. To find out which issue is occurring, you should:

Check the status of the game server on the game publisher’s website.

Check the PSN status page. If the servers are active, use the Fix and Connect diagnostic tool on the official PlayStation support website.

The error should not pop up if it is your internet connection having issues, but you should always make sure to check your connection first just to make sure. You won’t be able to fix this issue on your own since it has to do with game and PSN servers, so your best bet is to try several times and then wait for a fix if nothing changes.