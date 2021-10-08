What colors does the Nintendo Switch OLED come in?

After the initial announcement in the summer, Nintendo Switch OLED is finally here. Current Nintendo Switch owners may be wondering if it’s worth an upgrade while fans waiting to purchase the console can seize the opportunity to purchase the latest tech that Nintendo has to offer.

If you’re looking to purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED and wondering which colors are available at the time of its launch, you’ll have two options to choose from. The first up is the classic Neon Blue and Neon Red-colored Nintendo Switch OLED. This familiar design features blue on the left and red on the right while keeping the main body in black.

Screengrab via Nintendo Screengrab via Nintendo

Fans who already own a Neon Blue and Neon Red Nintendo Switch and want something different this time around can check out the White version of Nintendo Switch OLED. In this version, both sides of the devices are white while the main body is black.

Screengrab via Nintendo Screengrab via Nintendo

As of the time of writing, Nintendo Switch OLED doesn’t have a Gray or any promotional options like the Animal Crossing or Dialga and Palkia Editions. Considering the OLED version should take the flag from its predecessors, Nintendo may decide to introduce more colors or promotional versions of the console in the future.

The OLED edition of the console comes with a better screen, since the OLED screen technology just outclasses LCD when it comes to quality and colors. Nintendo was also able to increase the screen size of the console while keeping its body around the same size. The weight difference between the devices is minuscule, meaning there’s almost no trade off for the bigger screen. The resolution is still capped at 720p, however, but just like the regular Switch the resolution will increase to 1080p.

In addition to a new screen, Nintendo introduced a bunch of quality of life improvements to the console. From a more robust kickstand to a LAN port, Nintendo Switch OLED is looking to offer gamers more comfort than its previous version.