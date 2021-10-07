What Resolution is the Nintendo Switch OLED Screen?

The Nintendo Switch OLED brings a lot of neat new additions to the Switch family to make it THE console you should get.

As well as a brand new Dock with a ton of small improvements, such as the kickstand and addition of a LAN adapter, the console itself also displays a brighter, more vibrant screen that is bigger than any other model.

Despite this, however, not everything is as it seems.

Being a brand new version of the Nintendo Switch console, the OLED version still only provided a 720p resolution. Yes, it may be brighter and bigger and feel different, but it’s still 720p, jumping to 1080p HD when docked just like previous versions of the system.

Even with it being the same resolution, there is no denying that the screen looks better than its other counterparts and definitely feels different despite being the same resolution. So while it might sound disappointing, it still is a totally different experience when handheld to any other Switch model currently on the market.