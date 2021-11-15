What are the minimum and recommended specs for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was released back in 2012 and is one of the most popular esports. The game still averages around 500,000 users a month, with over 20 million players in its lifetime.

Part of the game’s popularity comes from being free-to-play. That doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s a highly competitive and challenging game, though. Another factor contributing to CS:GO’s popularity is that it can run on most modern PCs due to its age and low system requirements.

Here are the recommended specs for CS:GO.

System requirements

Operating system: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 10

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750

Memory: 2GB

Graphics Card: Any graphics card with at least 256MB of memory. Pixel Shader 3.0 and DirectX 9 compatibility.

Storage space: 15GB

With such low system requirements, CS:GO can easily run on older PCs and doesn’t need a dedicated GPU. Its accessibility makes it ideal to play with friends with low-spec hardware.