TommyInnit’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons is a popular British Minecraft streamer alongside the Sleepy Bois Inc. stream team and frequently plays with the Dream Team. Starting in 2015 at the age of 11, TommyInnit has amassed a large following with 10 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.4 million on Twitch. He frequently streams on the Dream SMP server since becoming friends with the Dream Team. Here is a look at what TommyInnit uses for his streams.

Mouse

Image via Logitech

TommyInnit uses a Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse. Logitech gaming mice are some of the best in the industry, and that extends to the Pro Wireless. The lightweight mouse comes in at 80 grams and has seven customizable buttons in an ambidextrous design. The Pro Wireless Ghost also features up to 25,600 DPI and a one-millisecond response time using its HERO 25K sensor.

Logitech’s Pro Wireless has an impressive 48 hours of battery life. Its charging port location also allows for use in either wired or wireless mode.

Keyboard

Image via Razer

His keyboard of choice is the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate. Equipped with Razer Green linear mechanical switches, the BlackWidow is ideal for those who often eat and drink at their computer desk. This keyboard is IP54 dust and spill-resistant, meaning typical dust build-up or accidental spills won’t prevent the BlackWidow from functioning. It also has customizable backlit keys using Razer’s Synapse software and built-in anti-ghosting with 10 registerable commands.

Headset

Image via HyperX

A popular choice among streamers and gamers alike, the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset can work on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox through its 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. The HyperX Cloud II’s 53-millimeter drivers deliver 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac computers, while its console performance only produces traditional stereo sound. Its earpads are memory foam encased in leatherette attached to an aluminum frame for comfortable gaming sessions. A detachable, noise-canceling microphone comes with the headset. However, TommyInnit uses a different microphone while streaming.

Microphone

Image via AkG

While streaming, TommyInnit uses an AKG P120 High-Performance Microphone. It is a condenser microphone built to record clear audio through its cardioid polar pattern. The AKG P120 is suitable for vocal and musical recordings while also providing a frequency range between 20Hz and 20kHz.

Chair

Image via Ikea

It may not be a Secretlab gaming chair, but the MARKUS office chair TommyInnit uses from Ikea works just the same. Like any office chair, the MARKUS offers a comfortable ergonomic design. It comes with a mesh backrest, allowing for airflow through the chair, unlike the solid leather or leatherette backrests on most gaming chairs. This chair is also adjustable with a lockable tilting function.

CPU

Image via AMD

Powering TommyInnit’s PC is an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. Among the best CPUs on the market, the Ryzen 9 3950X has 16 cores and 32 threads with a base clock speed of 3.5GHz. That speed is overclockable to 4.7GHz, and its socket AM4 supports PCIe 4.0 on X570 motherboards. The power of this CPU not only works for gaming but is also one of the best options for workstation PCs. This 16-core processor enables creatives to use Photoshop and Premiere Pro in tandem with RAM-hungry applications, like Chrome, without a dip in performance.

GPU

Image via NVIDIA

Minecraft may not use all of the power of a GeForce RTX 3090, but it is TommyInnit’s GPU of choice. One of the most sought-after graphics cards on the market, the RTX 3090 is ready to jump to 8K gaming and enables DLSS AI Acceleration. DLSS allows games to look their best while running at much higher framerates. It also allows ray tracing in games, which is essential to any gamer trying to increase immersion. Unfortunately, the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the pandemic have made finding the RTX 3090 difficult.

Camera

Image via Sony

For recordings, TommyInnit has the Sony Alpha 7R II Full-Frame camera. It comes with a built-in five-axis stabilizer that accounts for camera shake and motion blur in five directions. The Full-Frame can record 4K video in a full-frame format with its 42.4 MP sensor. In addition, the camera can connect to other devices, like smartphones, through Wi-Fi or NFC, allowing the transfer of 4K photos and videos easily.

Webcam

Image via Logitech

For streaming, TommyInnit uses the Logitech C922. While the camera above is for high-quality 4K video recordings and photos, this webcam is more for stable 1080p video streaming online. Streamers just getting started or looking for a replacement webcam can’t go wrong with the Logitech C922. The Logitech C922 can record up to 30 frames a second (fps) at 1080p or 60fps at 720p. It is one of the most popular models for streamers as it is relatively cheap to buy.