Valve changed the game when it launched the first mainstream handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck, back in 2022. Since then the device has become one of the most popular ways to game, especially if you’re on the go.

Along with its contemporaries, the Steam Deck allows PC gamers to take their favorite titles with them and while this has seen gaming’s biggest hits highlighted, it has also seen some smaller titles get the spotlight. This is reflected in the list of most-played games for the Deck.

Valve shared a list of the most-played games for the Steam Deck from March 2023 to 2024 and while some were obvious, there are a few surprising additions. Here’s a look at what people are playing on the Steam Deck right now.

10) Red Dead Redemption 2

It’s the wild, wild west. Image via Rockstar Games

A timeless classic, Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t just one of the best single-player games ever, it’s also one of the most popular to play on Valve’s Steam Deck. This cowboy RPG first launched back in 2018 and while popularity has dwindled over the years it’s the perfect type of game to relive on the Steam Deck.

Performance on the handheld device for this particular title has been improved greatly since launch and now it is undoubtedly one of the smoothest triple-A adventures you can have. The best part is that this game is regularly on sale so if you find it at a price within your budget it’s a must-have for any Steam Deck owner.

9) Stardew Valley

For cozy gamers. Image via ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is the time of the game that’s perfect for the Steam Deck. With its retro visuals, you’re going to be filled with nostalgia for handheld consoles of the past, but this game is special because you can either hop in and hop out for casual play, or sink hours in building your farm and exploring like a degenerate. It really is a game for anyone and perfect to open up on your Steam Deck and relax while tending to your home.

8) GTA V

A classic. Image via Rockstar Games

While everyone is desperately awaiting the arrival of GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be one of the most popular games around, including on the Steam Deck. Whether you’re playing for the campaign, or more likely the incredible online open-world experience, there are many reasons to drop into Los Santos on the portable console. With the scope of content to explore and good performance on the Deck, GTA V is a game all Steam Deck owners should invest in.

7) Cyberpunk 2077

It’s been a long road. Image via CD Projekt Red

We all know about the rocky road that Cyberpunk 2077 has had since launch, but after major updates, the game has rebounded spectacularly and there are a lot of Steam Deck players who feel the same way. To no surprise, this is the seventh most-played Steam Deck title available right now, and it might be one of the most demanding.

Playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck will come with some visual compromises to maintain performance, but plenty of players are willing to accept that. Even with these performance drawbacks on the Steam Deck, Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative shines and carries it to a deserving spot on this list.

6) Palworld

You can’t have missed this one. Image via Pocketpair

Pokémon with guns is unsurprisingly a premise that has intrigued players enough to make Palworld one of the most-played games on Steam Deck. Fortunately, the execution of this game on the console holds up too.

Whether you’re into base building, creature capturing, or simply playing games with friends, Palworld is for you, and the Steam Deck is a great way to enjoy it. Right now Palworld runs perfectly on the Deck and we only expect things to get better as development continues ahead of the game’s official launch.

5) Elden Ring

The most challenging game on the Deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elden Ring might be one of the best games ever made and for that reason alone it shouldn’t be a surprise to see FromSoftware’s magnum opus as the fifth most-played game on Steam Deck.

For whatever reason Souls games tend to be the perfect titles for the Steam Deck and Elden Ring is no exception. This game runs exceptionally well and the handheld nature is perfect for short stints attempting to take down the game’s biggest challenges without getting titled. With DLC just months away we expect the popularity of Elden Ring to only increase on the Steam Deck throughout 2024.

4) Hogwarts Legacy

The wand chooses the wizard. Image via Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy is the best Harry Potter game we have ever seen and overall a great RPG experience for wizarding fans. Steam Deck users have fallen in love with the wizarding world exploring all of its unique side quests, collection content, and of course, the engaging story that comes right out of the box.

Hogwarts Legacy is also one of the most well-optimized games for the Steam Deck so if you’re after something that runs and looks great then this game is the one for you.

3) Dave The Diver

Deep sea treasure. Image via Nintendo

Dave The Diver might be the most surprising addition to this list simply because it’s an indie, unlike many other games here. This RPG adventure has a lot to offer from underwater fishing, deep sea exploration, and even sushi restaurant management. Yeah, there’s a lot of variety here.

With a charming visual style, a surprisingly engaging story, and a whole lot more under the surface, Dave The Diver is a great choice for the casual gamer using their Steam Deck for short gaming sessions or on the go.

2) Vampire Survivors

Don’t let the visuals fool you. Image via poncle

Vampire Survivors might look like it was made in the 90s but don’t let that fool you. This rogue-lite game is one of the most chaotic and engaging experiences you’re going to have on the Steam Deck.

Gain upgrades as you slay thousands of vampires in a variety of locations. This is the perfect casual gaming experience where you can hop in and perform a massacre then take a long break before returning for more.

You can also fully commit and spend hours decimating the hordes of undead instead if you like. The best part is that it’s probably the cheapest game on this list so if you haven’t already played then this is an absolute must for Steam Deck players.

1) Baldur’s Gate 3

A genre-defining classic. Image via Larian Studios

Is anyone really surprised? Baldur’s Gate 3 is probably the best game of the last 12 months and so it has taken its rightful place as the most-played game on Steam Deck.

This is one of the slower-paced RPGs on our list but it’s also the one with the most depth. Your choices matter in this game and for that reason, there is endless replayability to have. Once you finish spending hours in the create-a-character screen you can then set off in this incredible world making friends, foes, and lovers to your heart’s content.

It’s going to be a tough task to top Baldur’s Gate 3 as it continues to be one of the most played games—not just on Steam Deck, but on all devices.

