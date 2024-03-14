Baldur’s Gate 3 tops list of most-played games on Steam Deck over the past year

Two years of Steam Deck have given birth to countless game purchases and memories made while playing on the handheld PC.

Today, as part of Steam’s Spring sale, Valve announced the 10 most-played games on Steam Deck over the past year (from March 2023 to March 2024), and there are some heavy hitters along with some surprises.

The list, in order by highest daily active player count, includes games “regardless of verified status,” so this includes anything and everything. And the list truly does include games of all genres, graphics requirements, and styles.

Here’s the list of the most-played Steam Deck games released by Valve today.

Top 10 most-played Steam Deck games

(From March 2023 to March 2024)

Baldur’s Gate 3

Vampire Survivors

Dave the Diver

Hogwarts Legacy

Elden Ring

Palworld

Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V

Stardew Valley

Red Dead Redemption 2

Arguably the most impressive game in the bunch is Palworld, which was only released at the end of January this year and is already ahead of titanic successes like Stardew Valley, Cyberpunk 2077, and two Rockstar titles in Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V, the latter of which is the second-highest selling game of all time.

But topping the list is Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the biggest successes of 2023 in general and widely lauded as one of the best RPG titles of all time. The turn-based, DnD-style gameplay works well for the Steam Deck, much like the quick rounds of a game like Vampire Survivors, which came in second.

The list also included other 2023 hits like Dave the Diver and Hogwarts Legacy, but rounding out the top five is Elden Ring, which was released in February 2022. The FromSoftware masterpiece is due to receive an expansion this June, so don’t expect the game to disappear from any future lists like this one.

If you haven’t grabbed a Steam Deck yet, now may be the time, especially with the new and improved OLED model proving that PC gaming on the go has never been easier or more popular.

