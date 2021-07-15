Steam Deck screen size, dimensions, and specs

Valve unveiled today its new portable gaming console, the Steam Deck, and while it has a similar look to a Switch or PlayStation Portable, it is set to be bigger than most devices of its kind.

The Steam Deck will be 11.7 inches long and 4.6 inches tall and it will come out to just under 2 inches thick. For comparison, the standard Nintendo Switch is 9.4 inches long, 4 inches tall and 0.55 inches thick. Meanwhile, the Steam Deck will weigh in at 1.47lbs, just less than twice the weight of a Switch with the Joy-Con controllers attached (0.88 pounds).

No matter what dimension you’re looking at, the Steam Deck will be bigger than a Switch. Valve appears to have put that space to use. With a quick look at the console and you’ll see a plethora of buttons, two thumbsticks, a D-pad, and a trackpad on each side of the screen.

Screengrab via Steamdeck.com

Additionally, the console comes with Right and Left analog triggers and bumpers, as well as four more bindable buttons on the back (R4, R5, L4, L5). The Steam Deck comes with a 7” touchscreen display. This is larger than the size of the current Nintendo Switch screen, but is matched by the upcoming Switch OLED model that is set to release in October. It has a 1280x800px resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it uses optically bonded LCD.

Screengrab via Steamdeck.com

Valve’s Steam Deck can be reserved starting tomorrow at noon CT, but don’t expect to get yours too soon. The Steam Deck is set to be shipped out to customers starting in December 2021. The price of the system will range from $399 to 649.