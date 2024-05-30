SCUF enters mobile controller space with surprisingly affordable offering said to fit ‘many cases’

One of the biggest names in gaming controllers is now entering the world of mobile: SCUF Gaming is aiming to revolutionize hardcore phone gaming with the newly-announced SCUF Nomad.

Like other SCUF controllers, the Nomad comes with customizable rear paddles and anti-drift thumbsticks, but it also boasts a subscription-free app to pair it with, and will be “compatible with many cases,” which is often a problem for controllers meant to fit mobile phones.

A solid fit. Photo via SCUF Gaming

“As gaming continues to evolve, SCUF remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower gamers to elevate their performance and enjoyment across all platforms,” said Jake Tenorio, director of product marketing at SCUF Gaming. “Mobile gaming is an exciting new category for SCUF, with gaming continuing its rapid convergence across mobile, console, and PC.”

The thumbsticks are also full-sized to “offer precise accuracy and control, while anti-drift Hall effect components offer sustained performance.” The SCUF app, meanwhile, will serve as a hub for games from the App Store and Remote Play apps, but will also allow for the creation of multiple profiles for settings such as “trigger sensitivity, thumbstick responsiveness, and the remapping of any button.”

Most excitingly, though, the SCUF Nomad will launch at $99, which is on par with another similar mobile controller, the Backbone One. This is so that “more gamers than ever can experience the benefits of a SCUF controller,” according to Tenorio.

The Nomad is chargeable via USB-C and works with iPhones on iOS 16 or higher, but is not compatible with Android, unfortunately. The Nomad will ship with additional thumbstick grips, an adapter for iPhone 14/15, a USB-C cable, along with a one year warranty in case of any issues that may arise.

The SCUF Nomad is available now for pre-order and is estimated to ship on July 8.

