7 best Prime Day Gaming PC Deals for 2024

The promise of exceptional Amazon Prime Gaming PC deals echoes throughout gamer communities whenever the tech giant announces another iteration of Prime Day.

Recommended Videos

The convergence of Amazon’s competitive pricing and manufacturers’ eagerness to clear inventory can result in unbeatable gaming PC offers. If you’ve been in the market for a new PC, Prime Day could save you hundreds of dollars on high-performance systems.

Navigating the vast sea of deals on Amazon’s gaming PC page can be overwhelming, though. The sheer volume of discounted options makes identifying the best value propositions challenging. To simplify your shopping experience, we’ve carefully analyzed the available offers and curated a list of the most compelling deals.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC Packed to perform. Image via CyberPowerPC Similar designs, different internals. Image via CyberPowerPC Originally priced at $999.99, this Prime Day steal for the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC at $849.99 is an excellent value for budget-conscious gamers looking for current-gen performance. At the core of this system, you’ll find the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor with its 3.8GHz base clock. Combined with the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card, this system is ready to handle intensive gaming sessions. With 16GB of speedy DDR5 RAM and a 500GB NVMe SSD, you’re set for quick boot times and a responsive experience. While the SSD is quick, the 500GB storage size could be a limitation for gamers with large libraries.

iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh Gaming PC If you buy power, you receive it. Image via iBUYPOWER Keep the meshes clean for prolonged airflow performance. Image via iBUYPOWER With a price drop from $799.99 to $679.99, this Prime Day deal for the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh Gaming PC offers a great starting point for new PC gamers. If you’re looking for an entry-level choice into PC gaming, the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh is a compelling option. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor provides solid multi-core performance for gaming and productivity tasks alike. While the RTX 3050 6GB may not be the latest GPU, it still delivers capable 1080p gaming performance with ray tracing support. The 1TB NVMe SSD ensures you have plenty of high-speed storage. While the 16GB of DDR4 could be considered behind-the-times these days, it’ll be more than enough for gaming and productivity tasks.

iBUYPOWER SlateMesh Gaming PC A clean internal design. Image via iBUYPOWER Fans might look similar but there are a few design changes here and there. Image via iBUYPOWER At a reduced price of $829.99 from $999.99, this Prime Day offer for the iBUYPOWER SlateMesh Gaming PC presents a modern gaming rig at a mid-range price point. The iBuyPower SlateMesh is powered by the efficient AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor while the RTX 4060 8GB graphics card brings the latest NVIDIA technologies to the table, including DLSS 3 for boosted performance. The 16GB of fast DDR5 5200 MHz RAM ensures smooth multitasking performance and longevity. Though the 500GB NVMe SSD might fill up quickly, it ensures rapid boot and load times for your favorite titles.

iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming PC Plenty of room in there for updatess. Image via iBUYPOWER The buttons are on the side. Image via iBUYPOWER Originally priced at $1,349.99, this Prime Day bargain for the iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming PC at $1,099.99 offers high-end specs at a mid-range price, making it an excellent choice for enthusiast gamers. The iBuyPower features the Intel Core i7 14700F processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. With this duo, you’ll be ready for ray-traced graphics and AI-enhanced gaming experiences. With a generous 32GB of DDR5 5600 RGB RAM, you’ll never worry about background tasks slowing you down. The 1TB NVMe SSD provides enough storage and loading speed for your favorite titles.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop Alienware always takes it up a notch in design. Image via Alienware Minimalistic look with high quality internals. Image via Alienware This Prime Day discount for the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop is a modest one from $2,199.99 to $2,082.89. Still, it’s a rare opportunity to save on Alienware’s top-tier offerings. The Alienware Aurora R16 is a premium desktop boasting an Intel Core i9-13900F processor, a top-of-the-line choice for all tasks imaginable. On the other end of the spectrum, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 ensures you’re ready for 4K gaming and advanced ray tracing. This CPU and GPU combo is paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, while combining a 1TB SSD for your OS and frequently used apps with a capacious 1TB HDD for your extensive game library.

MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop An MSI tower always delivers. Image via MSI Multiple color options on the case. Image via MSI The Prime Day price drop for the MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop from $1,249.00 to $1,059.99 makes this an attractive option for those seeking a branded gaming PC without the premium price tag. The MSI Aegis ZS offers a decent price/performance ratio with its AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. From ray-tracing, DLSS, to productivity tasks, you’ll be ready for all with this system. The 1TB SSD is plenty enough for storage needs, and the 16GB of RAM is still more than enough for gaming purposes.

Skytech Gaming Archangel Gaming PC A case fit for an Archangel. Image via Skytech Just enough room for everything. Image via Skytech With a Prime Day price cut from $1,449.99 to $1,199.99, this angelic gaming rig, Skytech Gaming Archangel Gaming PC, offers a compelling mix of performance and value. The Skytech Gaming Archangel lives up to its name with heavenly specs. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor, with its impressive 4.7 GHz clock speed, ensures snappy performance in both gaming and everyday tasks. Paired with the powerful NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, you’re set for high-fidelity gaming experiences with ray tracing and DLSS support. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM future-proofs your system for upcoming demanding titles and multitasking needs. The 1TB NVME SSD provides fast loading times and enough space for growing gaming libraries.

FAQs about Prime Day gaming PC deals

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a gaming PC?

From a purely financial perspective, Amazon Prime Day is indeed one of the better times to buy a gaming PC. The deals offered during this event are often on par with, and sometimes even surpass, other significant seasonal discounts throughout the year.

But it’s essential to approach Prime Day with a discerning eye. Some deals might seem too tempting to pass up, potentially leading to impulse purchases you don’t actually need. The best deals are those for items that genuinely fill a gap in your gaming setup or represent a meaningful upgrade to your current system. Before Prime Day arrives, take stock of your needs and set a budget. This way, you can focus on deals that align with your gaming goals and financial plans rather than being swayed by flashy offers on hardware that won’t significantly enhance your gaming experience.

How do you choose a gaming PC during Amazon Prime Day?

Before the event kicks off, decide on your must-have components, such as specific GPUs and CPUs that meet your performance requirements. Also, consider other nice-to-have features like storage capacity, RAM, or cooling. This preparation helps you filter out the noise and focus on deals that align with your needs and preferences.

Prime Day deals can be limited by stock and inventory, often requiring quick decision-making. Once you spot a gaming PC that checks all your boxes, be prepared to act swiftly.

While shopping for gaming PCs, it’s also worth exploring Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. Comparing laptop and desktop deals gives you a better understanding of price-to-performance ratios across different form factors. This broader approach may help you make a better decision about where your money is best spent during Amazon Prime Day. Sometimes, gaming laptop deals can offer surprisingly good value, potentially outperforming similarly priced desktops in specific configurations.

Can you customize Amazon Prime Day deal PCs?

In most cases, the answer is no. Amazon Prime Day deal PCs typically come in pre-configured builds that manufacturers have prepared specifically for the event. This approach allows companies to streamline their production and shipping processes.

While some PC builders might offer limited customization options, it’s generally unlikely during Prime Day sales. The reason is simple: customization would increase production and delivery times, potentially causing delays that could extend well beyond the Prime Day event itself.

Overall, the pre-configured systems offered during Prime Day are usually well-balanced builds designed to meet the needs of most gamers at various price points. While you may not be able to tweak every component, you’re likely to find a deal on a PC that closely matches your requirements without the wait associated with custom builds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy