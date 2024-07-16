Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals 2024 (Our Top 6 Picks)

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are highly anticipated for tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike. This shopping event can suddenly transform those wishlisted laptops into budget-friendly realities.

While it’s impossible to predict precisely which items will go on sale, Prime Day discounts are widespread, offering something for every type of user who knows where to look. Supplies during Prime Day are often limited, so if you spot a deal that fits your needs, it’s wise to act quickly. To remain quick on your feet or the Buy Now button, you should do your homework beforehand. You’ll be better equipped to recognize and snatch up the perfect laptop deal at first glance by understanding your requirements as a user before the discount season,

To prevent you from falling into the rabbit hole of endless scrolling and comparison, we’ve reviewed the available deals and curated a list of our top picks. These selections cover a range of needs and budgets, ensuring you can find the best value for your money without being overwhelmed by the number of Prime Day Laptop Deals.

1) ASUS ROG Strix G16, G614JV-AS74 Peak gaming performance at a compact level. Image via ASUS Air flows through easily to level up your gaming experience. Image via ASUS This Prime Day deal for the ASUS ROG Strix G16, G614JV-AS74 sees a substantial $300 price drop—from $1,399.99 to $1,099.99—making it an excellent value for those seeking high-end gaming performance without breaking the bank. The ASUS ROG Strix G16 (G614JV-AS74) is a powerhouse for both gaming and creative tasks. With its 165Hz display, you’ll experience buttery-smooth visuals while gaming as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU delivers stunning graphics with ray-tracing capabilities. The Intel Core i7-13650HX processor ensures top-tier performance for demanding tasks, and you’ll have plenty of room to multitask with the 16GB of DDR5 RAM inside. When it comes to storage, you’ll be working with a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, capable of delivering fast load times while providing enough space for your gaming library.

2) ASUS TUF Gaming A15, FA506NF-ES51 A different line of models, but with the same performance goals. Image via ASUS Fluid screen with a high refresh rate. Image via ASUS This Prime Day deal for the ASUS TUF Gaming A15, (FA506NF-ES51) slashes the price from $699.99 to $594.99, making it an even more attractive option for entry-level gamers or students looking for a capable machine. The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NF-ES51) is a superb peak for budget-conscious gamers as it offers impressive performance at an affordable price point. Its 144Hz display ensures smooth gameplay, but the main drawback here is the GPU. While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is a few generations behind at this point, this card can still put on decent performances, especially in competitive titles. The AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor delivers efficient performance for both gaming and productivity tasks, but the 8GB DDR5 RAM and the 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD could limit your multitasking adventures and storage needs.

3) ASUS ROG Strix G16, G614JIR-AS94 Another purple iteration for different needs. Image via ASUS Clickity click. Image via ASUS With a Prime Day discount of $285—dropping from $1,899.99 to $1,614.99—the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (G614JIR-AS94) becomes more accessible to enthusiasts looking for a no-compromise gaming experience. The 240Hz display offers incredibly fluid motion, perfect for competitive titles where you can match this value with your frames per second. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU pushes boundaries with exceptional graphics and AI-enhanced features, and it’s paired with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. The 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD combination will have you covered when it comes to multitasking and also storing your games while ensuring fast loading times.

4) ASUS TUF Gaming A15, FA507NV-EH74 There’s a TUF for everyone. Image via ASUS You may not need another keyboard after trying out the internal one. Image via ASUS This Prime Day deal for the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507NV-EH74) sees an impressive $405 reduction in price, from $1,399.99 to $994.99. The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507NV-EH74) comes with an impressive 144Hz display boasting 100 percent sRGB coverage. Powered by the GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, it delivers stunning graphics and ray-tracing capabilities in modern games. The AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor ensures smooth multitasking and swift rendering times. With 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB PCIe SSD, you’ll have more than enough memory and storage for your ever-growing library and creative projects.

5) MSI Katana 15 Let’s keep it gaming and also slim. Image via MSI One of the most professional looking alternatives. Image via MSI As part of this Prime Day event, the Katana 15 is now available at $1,189.99, down from $1,399.99, offering high-end specs at a mid-range price point. The MSI Katana 15 strikes an impressive balance between performance and price. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, this laptop can handle demanding games and intensive tasks with ease. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM future-proofs this system further and the 1TB NVMe SSD should store plenty of games. All of this comes together with 165Hz, allowing players to capitalize on this system’s performance with smooth visuals.

6) Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop Alienware knows this trade very well. Image via Alienware Expect high-tier performance from this one. Image via Alienware The Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop is now priced at $2,379.99, marked down from $2,799.99 during the Amazon Prime Day—a substantial $420 discount. The Alienware M18 R2 is the pinnacle of gaming laptops, offering uncompromising performance for the most demanding users. Its 165Hz display with 3ms response time ensures ultra-smooth, responsive gameplay. Powered by the latest Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, this beast can handle any game or application you throw at it. The industry-standard 1TB SSD is paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, allowing this system to handle the most intense multitasking applications.

FAQs about Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Should you buy a laptop during Amazon Prime Day?

While many discounts are genuinely good, it’s unwise to purchase a laptop solely because it’s on sale. The best approach is to buy only if you have already planned to do so.

Before Prime Day arrives, take time to evaluate your needs and budget. If you’ve been considering a laptop upgrade or have a specific model in mind, Prime Day could be an excellent opportunity to purchase at a lower price. If you don’t plan on buying a new laptop, though, don’t let the excitement of sales push you into an unnecessary purchase.

That said, Prime Day is indeed one of the best times to buy a new laptop. The discounts can be substantial, rivaling or surpassing those seen during Black Friday or the holiday season.

How do you choose a laptop during Prime Day?

The key to making a smart laptop purchase during Prime Day is preparation. The best strategy is to pre-decide on specific components you want in your laptop before the sales begin. For instance, if you’ve already determined the type of CPU and GPU you need, you can quickly eliminate many options that don’t meet your criteria.

When it comes to brands, personal experience can be a valuable guide. If you’ve had positive experiences with a particular brand, sticking with it during Prime Day can be a safe choice. Brand loyalty, especially during discount seasons, can spare you from potential disappointments or unexpected issues with unfamiliar manufacturers. A good deal is only truly good if it’s on a product that serves your needs well.

If you’re primarily planning to use your new computer at home, it’s also worth considering desktop options. We’ve also compiled the best gaming PC deals on Amazon Prime Day, and these powerful machines can be excellent for both gaming and productivity tasks.

