PlayStation update makes using Discord on console so much easier

Gone are the days of using your PC and phone to voice chat.
Elena Baker
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:10 pm

Sony is rolling out an exciting update to boost Discord integration on the PlayStation 5, where you’ll soon be able to join Discord directly from your console.

This long-awaited communication update promises to make it simpler than ever for you to connect with PlayStation friends and communities while gaming. It’s expected to start in Japan and Asia before expanding to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, and the Americas once any bugs and kinks are solved.

With this latest software update, PlayStation 5 players can now join Discord voice chats directly from the Game Base in the Control Center. No more switching devices or apps—just head to the Discord tab, select your server or DM group, and choose a voice channel to jump into conversations seamlessly. It’s designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring you stay connected without any hassle.

How to join Discord on PlayStation 5

  1. Navigate to Game Base in Control Centre.
  2. Tap down on Discord.
  3. Select a server.
  4. Choose any voice channel.
  5. Tap to join.

Sabrina Meditz, senior director of products at Sony, highlighted the company’s ongoing partnership with Discord, adding the team “aims to enhance connectivity options for gamers worldwide.” Since debuting, Discord on PS5 has seen over 290 million connections, underlining its popularity among players looking to socialize.

Alongside improving Discord integration, Sony is introducing Profile Share functionality starting next week. This feature allows you to share your PlayStation Network profile using shareable links or QR codes via messaging. This should make it quick for your friends to add you on PSN, expanding your network effortlessly.

To enjoy all these updates, ensure your PS5 is full updated. You’ll also need to connect your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts; a fairly straightforward process that ensures access to all these integrated features.

Elena Baker
Elena is a freelance writer with over four years experience in gaming coverage. A passionate gamer, Elena's particularly fond of Horizon, Resident Evil, Animal Crossing, and League of Legends.