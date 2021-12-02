Nvidia’s RTX 3090 may be getting a significant upgrade for 2022. The card barely a year old, having been released in September 2020 as part of the company’s new Ampere architecture.

But despite its status as the flagship gaming GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to reach even newer heights. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti.

The 3090 Ti is rumoured to have have faster memory

Image: Nvidia

According to Taiwanese Uniko’s Hardware, the new RTX 3090 Ti will feature GDDR6X memory from Micron, designated as MT61K512M32KPA-21U. The last part of the code seems to confirm that the memory will have 21 Gbps of bandwidth per module, up from the RTX 3090’s current 19 Gbps.

While the upgrade might seem negligible, the extra speed can come in handy for heavy rendering workloads and extreme gaming scenarios, like 4K gameplay with all ray-tracing effects enabled.

For RTX 3090 Ti pic.twitter.com/hkTlCrCIQ7 — Uniko's Hardware (@unikoshardware) November 29, 2021

The RTX 3090 Ti is expected to have larger memory modules

Another major expected update, as reported by WCCFTech, is the use of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. The current RTX 3090 only has 1GB memory modules, so this change means the RTX 3090 Ti could provide the same amount of memory at slightly lower temperatures (because there are fewer memory modules to cool).

That improved efficiency means Nvidia will be able to squeeze more performance out of the RTX 3090 Ti, although there’s a potential catch. The current rumours suggest the RTX 3090 Ti could have an expected power draw of 450 watts — 100 watts more than the RTX 3090 demands. The extra power usage shouldn’t be an issue for users, though. With the RTX 3090 already costing thousands of dollars, any potential buyers for the RTX 3090 Ti would have no trouble covering the cost of its beefier power requirements.

The RTX 3090 Ti should showcase the full potential of the RTX 30 series

Running games at 4K with multiple real-time ray tracing effects — like Cyberpunk 2077 — should be a cinch for the RTX 3090 Ti. Image: Nvidia / CD Projekt Red

Another major difference between the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 3090 is that the former is expected to have access to the full GA102 GPU core. The GA102 chip has formed the basis of Nvidia’s flagship 30 series cards to date, but no consumer-level gaming card to date has utilised its full capacity. (The RTX A6000 and A40 both make full use of the GA102’s capabilities, but those cards are thousands of dollars more expensive than the RTX 30-series line and are designed for professional workloads.)

The GA102-350-A1 chip, which is rumoured to feature in the RTX 3090 Ti, will have 10752 CUDA cores, up from the RTX 3090’s 10496 CUDA cores. This won’t be of any use in gaming specifically, but for those who use their gaming PC for heavy-duty workloads like 3D rendering, machine learning and video encoding, the extra cores will help with performance.

RTX 3090 Ti: Expected release date, price

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announcing the 30 series RTX GPUs. Image: Nvidia (YouTube)

While Nvidia hasn’t announced an official release date, or the card’s existence, the current speculation is that the RTX 3090 Ti will launch sometime in January 2022. WCCFTech reports that the card would launch alongside a refreshed RTX 2060 and an upgraded RTX 3070 Ti. The timing would make it likely that all three cards would be revealed at CES 2022, with Nvidia’s next generation of cards due out later in 2022.

Given the expected performance — and Nvidia’s own expectations that the chip shortage won’t be resolved for most of 2022 — it’s highly possible that the RTX 3090 Ti will retail for $2500 or more, given the current prices for most RTX 3090 models. There are some indications that Nvidia may at least try to keep prices in line to some degree. WCCFTech has claimed that Nvidia opt to set the RTX 3090 Ti’s MSRP pricing at $1499 in the United States — although that would not stop retailers from selling cards for several of hundreds of dollars, if not thousands, more.