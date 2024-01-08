Nvidia dropping 3 new GeForce RTX GPUs this month, including one that’s double the power of 3080 Ti

Nvidia, the maker of the GeForce RTX series of GPUs, introduced its newest lineup of PC gaming graphics cards to open up CES 2024 today. And they’re all coming real soon.

To take a break from touting the company’s advancements in AI while showing off an AI-powered conversation with NPC characters in a video game, the company had three new GPUs to show off as part of the 40 Super Series.

The new big man on campus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the showcase, GeForce senior VP Jeff Fisher revealed the company’s flagship new GPU as the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, touted as the “world’s fastest memory” with more cores than the 4080, while simultaneously being cheaper. It will be released on Jan. 31 for $999 at double the power of the RTX 3080 Ti.

The 4080 Super will be supported by two other options, including the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, clocking in at over 44 shader teraflops with the ability to run games at 14040p and 144hz or higher, while being 2.5 times stronger than the 3070 Ti. It’s almost as powerful as the base 4080 model at a fraction of the price, as it’ll cost $799 when it’s released on Jan. 24.

And finally, the new low-cost option that’s claimed to be faster than the RTX 3090 is the GeForce RTX 4070 Super. It’s releasing next week on Jan. 17 for just $599 as the more affordable yet still powerful option among the new suite of GPUs.

SUPER Fast.

SUPER Powered.



Get superpowers with the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER.#RTXSUPER ⚫️ https://t.co/IYPROosR7P pic.twitter.com/RACPr2Q9OY — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) January 8, 2024

The Super version of the 40 Series will become the norm for the foreseeable future until the inevitable release of the 50 Series, which likely won’t be released now for another year. But with several GPU options at decently affordable prices, especially compared to recent years, PC gaming feels more accessible than ever.