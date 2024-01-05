NVIDIA teases January GPU reveal event, possibly confirming 40-series Super leaks

Reports of NVIDIA’s plans to release Super variations of their 40-series GPUs in January 2024 have been circulating for several months, but very few details have actually been confirmed—until now.

That changed on Jan. 4 when NVIDIA tweeted a short but very telling video captioned, “January 8, 2024. 8AM PT.” The video shows the silhouette of a GPU (or possibly a GPU-shaped spaceship) hovering in outer space like a cosmic superhero, and a date, which most likely confirms what several leaks and reports have been saying about a 40-series Super release. This is because the date tweeted by NVIDIA matches up perfectly with the date that leaks have been claiming the announcement of the new graphics cards would take place.

While we cannot know with certainty what NVIDIA’s Jan. 8 announcement will entail until it actually happens, the fact the leaks have proven accurate thus far adds plenty of credibility.

If the leaks continue to prove accurate, then some very good news for PC gamers is close on the horizon. Here’s the abridged version for anyone who doesn’t stay up to date with all the latest GPU drama: NVIDIA’s GPU 40 series contains the 4060, 4060 Ti, 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080, 4080 Ti, and 4090. A higher number translates to a more powerful graphics card, and a “Ti” suffix is a midway point between numbers. An additional “Super” suffix adds more power to whatever comes before it, and the 20-series of NVIDIA GPUs followed this same formula. The 30-series had Ti variations, but never received a Super series.

They’re all pretty beefy. Screenshot via NVIDIA

Every GPU in the 40 series offers phenomenal performance, and the 4090 is the objective most powerful GPU in existence. With that said the price points from the 4070 up begin to get a little bit daunting. According to the leaks, however, a 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4080 Super will all be announced on Jan. 8—all for the same price as their non-Super predecessors. If this is the case, one of two things will happen: either the 4070, 4070 Ti, and 4080 will drop significantly in price, or they will cease to be made altogether. In either case, you will be able to get a significantly better GPU for the same price you would have paid for a less powerful card. No matter which way you look at it, it’s a win for those of us still rocking 3060s and older.

Of course, the information in the leaks may turn out to be inaccurate, but the accurate claim on the date of NVIDIA’s announcement has won me over.