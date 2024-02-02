Category:
Hardware

New PlayStation handheld could reportedly give Steam Deck a run for its money

Sony is preparing to bring the fight to Valve.
Image of Kiril Stoilov
Kiril Stoilov
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 08:46 pm
Kratos arrives at Valhalla in God of War Ragnarok.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Steam Deck took the gaming market by storm in 2022 and now Sony plans to challenge that supremacy, with new reports suggesting an in-development PlayStation handheld could surpass the popular Valve console.

Recommended Videos

Sony has already contracted AMD and “money has been exchanged” for a possible PlayStation handheld, reliable industry leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead suggested this week. His sources state work on the project has already begun, but is still in the High-Level Design phase. In regular terms, this means Sony could still pull the plug on this device before it launchs. Aside from this potential obstacle, the concept for Sony’s next handheld sounds very exciting, with the designs shooting for a functionality similar to Steam Deck.

man in red spider-man suit and man in black spider-man suit in Spider-Man 2
Spidey is just as eager as us to game on the reported PlayStation handheld. Image via Insomniac Games

Unlike its previous attempts at a handheld, this time around Sony is aiming to create a device that would be fully compatible with its primary consoles, namely the PlayStation 4 and next-generation PlayStation 5. The reports go on to claim the new PlayStation handheld, which has been dubbed the “Vita 2,” will have the same number of compute units as the PS4, effectively acting as a handheld version of Sony’s last-gen console.

This does not mean the so-called Vita 2 will not have any PS5 games in its library, but the expectation is that the handheld device will not be able to host every single PS5 title and will have to rely on compatibility ports.

Another scenario given by Moore’s Law Is Dead’s sources is that the Vita 2 will actually launch a lot later and come as part of the PS6 family, which would alter both the newly reported hardware specifications and the suspected release date of Sony’s next handheld.

In either case, this project isn’t likely to result in a product launch in the immediate future. Moore’s Law Is Dead estimated it would come a minimum of two years from now, so 2026 at the earliest. This prognosis aligns with the typical six-to-seven-year window between generations, which leaves speculations around the “Vita 2” wide open for the time being.

While mostly speculation, MLID’s report claims one thing to be a guaranteed fact—there is a new PlayStation handheld in early development and AMD is handling both it and the PlayStation 6. If everything else in this February leak proves to be true, Steam Deck could face legitimate competition on the handheld market, though by the looks of things, Valve will enjoy its dominance for at least a couple more years.

related content
Read Article Forget the PlayStation Portal, we want the PS5: Tablet Edition
PlayStation Portal
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Forget the PlayStation Portal, we want the PS5: Tablet Edition
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Cooler Master is selling a $7000 PC that’s a 3-foot tall shark
Photo of a Shark-shaped PC.
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Cooler Master is selling a $7000 PC that’s a 3-foot tall shark
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Sony shows off PS5 Slim’s 3 sleek new color plates
PS5 Slim consoles disk and diskless
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Sony shows off PS5 Slim’s 3 sleek new color plates
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Alongside new Nvidia GPUs, tons of games will receive DLSS 3 support this year
Aloy swimming underwater in Horizon Forbidden West
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Alongside new Nvidia GPUs, tons of games will receive DLSS 3 support this year
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 9, 2024
Read Article Nvidia teams up with Twitch and OBS to offer ‘Enhanced Broadcasting’ that encodes multiple resolutions at once 
Nvidia Twitch team up for Enhanced Broadcasting
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Streaming
Streaming
Nvidia teams up with Twitch and OBS to offer ‘Enhanced Broadcasting’ that encodes multiple resolutions at once 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Forget the PlayStation Portal, we want the PS5: Tablet Edition
PlayStation Portal
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Forget the PlayStation Portal, we want the PS5: Tablet Edition
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Cooler Master is selling a $7000 PC that’s a 3-foot tall shark
Photo of a Shark-shaped PC.
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Cooler Master is selling a $7000 PC that’s a 3-foot tall shark
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Sony shows off PS5 Slim’s 3 sleek new color plates
PS5 Slim consoles disk and diskless
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Sony shows off PS5 Slim’s 3 sleek new color plates
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Alongside new Nvidia GPUs, tons of games will receive DLSS 3 support this year
Aloy swimming underwater in Horizon Forbidden West
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Alongside new Nvidia GPUs, tons of games will receive DLSS 3 support this year
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 9, 2024
Read Article Nvidia teams up with Twitch and OBS to offer ‘Enhanced Broadcasting’ that encodes multiple resolutions at once 
Nvidia Twitch team up for Enhanced Broadcasting
Category:
Hardware
Hardware
Streaming
Streaming
Nvidia teams up with Twitch and OBS to offer ‘Enhanced Broadcasting’ that encodes multiple resolutions at once 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 8, 2024

Author

Kiril Stoilov
Dot Esports general gaming writer. Loves writing, games, and writing about games. Began working in the industry in 2018 with esports.com, before moving to earlygame.com, and later joining the Dot Esports staff. Though a single player gamer at heart, he can be seen noobing around CS:GO lobbies.