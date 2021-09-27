How to use a laptop as a second monitor

Using a laptop as a second monitor is a nifty way of expanding a display in a pinch, and it doesn’t require any cabling or ports. Some users may also find it cheaper and more convenient to use their outdated laptop as a display instead of spending cash on a new monitor. The only requirement for using a laptop as a monitor is that both devices must be on Windows 10.

Start with the laptop being used as a monitor

On your laptop, click on the Windows icon.

Navigate to Settings, then System, and click on Projecting to this PC. A window will open with the settings. There will be a text saying Add the Wireless Display optional feature to project to this PC with highlighted text below saying Optional features.

Click on Optional features.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Click on Add a feature. Another window will pop up with a list of features.



Scroll to the bottom, and tick the checkbox for Windows Display.

Click on Install.

Go back to Projecting to this PC in System Settings. A window will open showing the current settings. While the default settings are fine for many users, others may prefer a higher level of security and require a pin for devices before they pair with the laptop.



Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Click on the highlighted text saying Launch the Connect app to project to this PC. A window will pop up saying that the laptop is ready to connect wirelessly.



Switch to the PC projecting to the laptop

On your main PC that will project to the laptop, press the Windows Key+P to bring up the projection menu.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Choose the option that best suits your needs, and then click on Connect to a wireless display. The PC will detect the laptop and project to it.



Troubleshooting

Some users may experience connectivity issues, but these are usually easy to fix. Here are a few quick fixes that can solve connectivity issues.