How to transfer your PS4 save data and games to PS5

With a majority of PlayStation 4 content confirmed to be compatible with the PlayStation 5, Sony is offering several different ways to make sure your older data and games can make the trip to your next-gen console.

There are four different methods you can use to bring your games with you to the PS5, although only one of them will make sure everything on your PS4 successfully transfers.

These methods are using the data transfer option to connect your PS4 and PS5 directly to send data over, inserting your PS4 discs into your PS5, plugging in an external HDD drive with PS4 data on it, or redownloading your games from the PlayStation Store.

Here’s what you need to know about each option.

Data transfer

The main purpose of the data transfer will be moving your games, save data, and any other compatible settings over from the PS4 to PS5.

You’ll need to make sure both your PS4 and PS5 are updated to the latest software requirements, sign into the same PSN account on each console, and then ensure that they’re connected to the same network. You can cut down on the transfer time by connecting both consoles together with an ethernet cable while using Wi-Fi.

Once the connection is made, you can follow the instructions shown through your PS5 console, which is the machine you’ll initiate the transfer from. While the transfer is happening, you can still use your PS5 while it runs in the background on the PS4.

Using discs

If you have any PS4 games on disc sitting around in your collection, all you need to do is insert the disc into your PS5 and it will install automatically just like it would on the PS4. As a bonus, the install time will be cut down compared to the PS4 times because of the SSD storage in the new system.

You’ll still need to cloud save your saved data or transfer it on an HDD drive to keep your progress if you don’t use the data transfer method, though.

External HDD usage

If you already have some PS4 games and data saved on an external HDD drive, you can just unplug it from your PS4 and plug it into your PS5. You’ll likely need to format it for the next-gen console, but that shouldn’t affect any of the data on the actual drive.

Sony recommends you store any PS4 games on an external drive to ensure the internal SSD is freed up to run your PS5 games that are optimized for the hardware. PS4 games running on an external HDD drive will still see improved performance even without using the SSD directly.

Redownloading PlayStation Store

As long as you sign into the same PSN account you used on PS4 when you set up your PS5, you’ll have access to all of your PS4 purchases on the PlayStation Store.

Once signed in, you can download your games individually from the PlayStation Store or just go to the Game Library section and download multiple titles at a time from your Purchased section.

Save data transfer

If you want to transfer your save data, you’ll either need to use the data transfer or the cloud save feature included with PS Plus.

To use cloud saves, which will automatically give you access to your PS4’s save data that you upload to your account, you’ll need a valid PS Plus membership. Simply upload your selected save data to the PSN on your PS4 and then download it on your PS5 once it’s done.

Alternatively, you can copy the save data to a USB or external HDD drive and transfer it to your PS5 that way.