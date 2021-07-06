How to preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED model

Nintendo today announced its latest version of the Nintendo Switch, the OLED model, will release on Oct. 8 of this year retailing at $349.99.

The new model is comparable in size to the traditional Switch, but instead it has a slightly larger OLED screen and a wide adjustable stand for its tabletop mode. The OLED model will have two color options on launch. One will be a black main unit with a white set of Joy-Con controllers. The other will be a black unit with neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers.

A release by Nintendo indicated that preorders for the new OLED Switch model will come directly from retailers. In the past, preorders have been available at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop.

While those preorders are not yet listed on any of the retailers’ websites, they will likely be coming soon, so it’s best to periodically check these retailers for preorder information.

This article will be updated as retailers announce preorder availability of the Nintendo Switch OLED model.