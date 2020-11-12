How to open a PlayStation 5

Putting together your PC parts is only half of completing your own PC build. Consoles, on the other hand, are ready to game as soon as you pick one off the shelves. A carefully engineered build and an operating system designed only for PlayStation 5 ensures a smooth gaming experience.

Though the PS5 has quite a futuristic look, its real beauty is hidden inside. Any fan of technology will want to check out the fine engineering inside their PS5, but disassembling your PS5 will invalidate your manufacturer’s guarantee. Manufacturers will know that you’ve been inside your PS5 by looking at the warranty stickers placed around the system.

Knowing how you can open up your PS5 will also be quite essential for cleaning them for the first time. Most users generally refrain from cleaning their consoles until their warranty period runs out just to be safe. If you live in a dusty environment and feel like your PS5 is overheating while doing simple tasks, we recommend consulting a professional before taking matters into your hands.

Here’s how you can open your PS5 to witness the new age of consoles.

Turn off your PS5 and unplug it from the power outlet.

Lay your PS5 sideways to have a better grip on it.

A couple of layers protect the internals of the PS5, and it’s relatively easy to remove the white wings, the most external parts.

Lift the back corner of the white plate and gently slide it off sideways. You can remove both plates of the console with this method. After removing both plates, you’ll have full access to the dust collectors, and you can vacuum out the collected dust through the triangle-shaped holes.

Remove the warranty stickers located around your console to get access to the screw that holds the base together. Removing these stickers will cause you to void your warranty, but it also depends on the country you live in since the right to repair laws differ worldwide. We recommend doing thorough research and asking your local Sony support before moving any further.

You’ll have full access to the motherboard as you screw out all the screws below the stickers. Make sure to remember where you took out each screw from and the placement of the parts. Putting your PS5 back together will be significantly more challenging than taking it apart.



Considering taking out the top lid of your console doesn’t require you to remove any warranty stickers, you’ll still keep your warranty. This was the case with PS4 Pro since removing the top lid of the console didn’t require removing any stickers.

Sony is slowly ending this practice, however, especially in countries with a right-to-repair law. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) called out the manufacturer on its anti-consumer sticker practice back in 2018. Though the law will be on your side if your country has similar conditions, we still strongly recommend contacting Sony or wherever you purchased your console from.

Even if you know what you’re doing, you may still need the help of a professional in case of a mistake, and you’ll want to make sure that your warranty still holds up.

Check out the user manual that ships with the PS5 for all the recommended cleaning methods by Sony. The manufacturer usually gives brief explanations on how you can safely clean your console, which will be decent enough to keep its internals cool and clean. Ensure that your PS5 is also unplugged before trying the recommended cleaning methods to avoid any static buildup that can develop inside your console.