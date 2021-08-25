How to improve mouse precision

Many gamers find themselves switching over to PC due to the precision of using a keyboard and mouse. This input method is typically more accurate than using a controller for game types such as first and third-person shooters. While considered to be the ultimate way to play, many gamers still struggle with accuracy.

Here are a few ways to help you improve your mouse precision.

Adjust mouse sensitivity

There is an easy way to edit your mouse’s sensitivity settings from your Windows desktop. Adjusting your mouse sensitivity in the Windows settings will set your sensitivity throughout your programs, apps, and games.

Click on the Start button in the bottom left corner of the screen, or tap the Windows key on your keyboard.

Search the computer for Mouse Settings.

From here, you can change your mouse cursor speed to set your desired sensitivity across all your activity.

Adjust mouse DPI

DPI stands for dots per inch and measures the number of pixels your mouse moves when you physically move it one inch. This means that the higher your DPI setting, the more sensitive your mouse becomes.

Most gaming mouse manufacturers offer software to pair with your mouse, allowing you to tweak how sensitive each DPI setting is on your mouse.

Some mice have onboard DPI settings to choose from, so players can adjust mouse sensitivity on the fly. Many gaming mice have a DPI button located below the scroll wheel that helps you adjust mouse sensitivity.

Adjust in-game mouse sensitivity

Even if you find the perfect mouse sensitivity, many games have different mouse settings set by default. While your mouse settings might feel too sensitive in one game, they might not be sensitive enough in another.

Luckily, most games offer ways to tweak mouse precision and accuracy in-game with various sliders. If your mouse sensitivity feels off in a particular game, be sure to check the mouse settings in the menu.

Practice your aim

Finding the most comfortable mouse for you and practicing with that setup is the best way to improve your mouse accuracy. One of the best ways to practice your mouse precision is using games such as Aim Lab and Kovaak 2.0, which can help train your aim.

When you feel like you have the ideal mouse and optimal settings, practice with that sensitivity to truly improve your gaming performance and skills.

These are a few of the ways to improve your mouse precision. Be sure to try new sensitivities in and out of your games before looking into buying new gear.