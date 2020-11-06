How to get Discord on your Xbox Series X|S

If you want to use Discord on your console, such as your Xbox Series X or S, to talk with friend sin voice chats or keep track of things going on if you aren’t close to your PC, then you will need to rely on something called Quarrel.

Before we go into how it works, we should first mention that the Discord app is not officially available on the Microsoft store so you’ll instead need to use a third-party app. So if you have misgivings about using a third-party application to sign in to your official Discord account, make a temporary or alternative account instead while on Xbox Series X or S.

With that in mind, this is what you need to do:

Open up the Microsoft Store on Series X or Series S. Click “Search” and Type in “Discord” Download the app “Quarrel” to your System. There will be an icon of a bird. Log into your account on the app and start using Discord.

The app isn’t the best, is known for crashing, struggling to load, and not working. Should this happen you should uninstall and reinstall the app or, if you are really unsure, do not use it at all.