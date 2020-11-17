How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on PS5

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is a must for anyone looking to secure their console, account, and any payment details associated with their account against potential hackers or account thieves.

By activating 2FA, anyone looking to sign into your account will also need to have access to a portable mobile device that is linked to your PS5 to login, even if they get he password correct the first time.

But how on earth do you access 2FA on a PS5 and activate it? Well, that is what we are here to show you:

Head to Settings Select “Users and Accounts” Select “Security” Select “S-Step Verification” Select either Text Message if you want to use your Phone Number of Authenticator App if you want to use 2FA with an app instead for multiple devices. Follow the instructions for each one on the screen depending on your choice and verify your login. Make sure to keep a copy of the backup codes on-screen in case you lose access to your devices.

Do all this and your account and console should be secured.