How to enable DLSS in Escape From Tarkov

It’s official: DLSS is coming to Escape From Tarkov. Fans of the title were treated with a one-minute video clip of the news during CES 2022. Here’s how to enable it.

When a game supports DLSS, it’s easy to enable. Provided your Nvidia drivers are up to date in GeForce Experience, simply hop into your game of choice, head to the options menu, and locate the graphics settings. Sometimes, it might be called video or video settings.

From there, you’ll find an option for DLSS or RTX: DLSS as long as the game supports it, and your Nvidia GPU is either a GeForce RTX 20 or GeForce RTX 30 or newer.

In Escape from Tarkov, the DLSS setting will be found within the Graphics tab within the in-game settings.

Image: Devon Ledohowski

Another method to see if your system, the game can run DLSS is heading into Nvidia GeForce Experience. From there, click on the Home tab found in the top-left of the software. Then, locate Escape from Tarkov underneath Games & Apps. Click on the game, and there’s a list of various graphical settings.

Image: Devon Ledohowski

From here, you can choose between Optimize or a small settings wrench icon. If you select the wrench, you can slide a scale between performance and quality. Playing around with these settings will have an impact on what your video card settings do, along with DLSS.