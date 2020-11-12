How to connect and pair a DualSense controller to PS5

One of the biggest features exclusive to the PS5 is the new DualSense controller.

DualSense boasts unique features such as haptic sensors and adaptive triggers that make for the most immersive controller experience available.

Fortunately for PS5 owners, the DualSense controller comes included with both the PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles. During the consoles setup phase, you will be required to connect the controller to continue the setup, but there are several reasons why you may need to reconnect a controller or connect a new controller to your console.

How to connect and pair the DualSense controller

Photo via Dot Esports

The simplest way to connect a new DualSense controller is to take the provided USB-C cable and connect one end to your console and the other to your controller.

From there all that is left to do it press the PlayStation button and you should see the lights on your controller stop pulsing and keep a solid blue color.

At this stage, if this is your first time connecting this specific controller, you will likely be prompted to update the device’s software. This is done easily by navigating through the menus on the screen.

Once the update is completed you will be asked to choose an account from your system that will be using the controller. After choosing a user your controller will be paired and ready for use.

How to pair a DualSense controller wirelessly

Photo via Dot Esports

Once you have one controller connected to your console you will be able to pair another wirelessly.

To do this, make sure that the controller you would like to pair has enough battery for the process and is not connected to any other device. Navigate to the Settings menu and find the accessories tab. Select general from this tab before finding Bluetooth and then accessories.

On the controller that you plan to pair, you will need to press and hold both the Create button and PlayStation button at the same time. This will see your controller pulse with blue light until it is able to establish a connection.

To establish connection, take your previously connected controller and select the new one from the list of devices on screen.

You should now have successfully paired your DualSense controller wirelessly.