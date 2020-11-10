How to connect AirPods to Xbox Series X

With the launch of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, players will be looking for the best ways to implement the device in their setups.

For some players, this means they will need to use a headset or headphones to listen to their device while they play. As the consoles themselves can be quite pricy, many players will be looking to use their own audio hardware to save some money.

Since their release, AirPods have become extremely popular. The Apple wireless headphones offer pristine sound and maintain a sleek, nearly weightless design. Unfortunately for many new Xbox owners, the consoles do not natively support Bluetooth headphones like the AirPods. There are workarounds that can be utilized to get them connected.

How to set it up

Firstly, you are going to need a Bluetooth transmitter that suits a 3.5mm audio port. These are widely available both at tech stores and online.

Once you have acquired this, you will want to connect it to the port at the bottom of your new Xbox controller. Once you have it connected, turn it on and set it to searching mode if necessary.

Go ahead and take out your AirPods case. Make sure they have adequate charge, so they do not run out while you are in the pairing process.

Now it’s time to open the lid of your AirPods case, then hold the button on the back of the case for several seconds, until the light on the front side of the case begins to blink white.

If done correctly, both the lights on the AirPods and the Bluetooth transmitter should flash in sync until they are correctly paired, at which point you can take the AirPods out of the case entirely, put them in your ears and test out your new audio setup.

Alternative way

If you cannot get access to a Bluetooth Transmitter, some TVs offer the ability to connect Bluetooth headphones, such as AirPods, directly to the unit. Unfortunately, this option is only available on higher-end TVs that currently support Bluetooth.

As with any Bluetooth audio devices, the benefit is the wireless nature and convenience that just isn’t available with cables, but you may experience a slight lag between your video and audio due to the Bluetooth being required to pass through a transmitter.