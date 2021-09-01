How to clean a gaming mouse

Hands are often considered the dirtiest part of the human body since they come into contact with so many things throughout a typical day. Just like how our keyboards, monitors, and controllers can get dusty, it is safe to assume your gaming mouse is covered in dirt and oil after long hours of use. Here is a step-by-step guide to show you how to clean a computer mouse to help keep your mouse sanitary and working properly.

What you need to clean a mouse

When prepping to clean your mouse, you will need a few tools. Be sure to grab some toothpicks, compressed air, a dishcloth, or a roll of paper towels.

Cleaning a gaming mouse

Always use care when cleaning sensitive components. Before cleaning any computer accessories, make sure they are unplugged from the computer. If the mouse is wireless, remove any batteries from the mouse itself.