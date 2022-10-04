How much does the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 cost? Specs, price, builds & more

The next generation of graphics cards is nearly here.

Last month, Nvidia unveiled its new flagship GPU, the RTX 4090, along with two models of the RTX 4080. This comes at a time when the graphics card industry has seen a reduction in overall prices and an uptick in availability. There’s no telling if that will remain once the 40 series is unleashed into the world, though.

For now, we can marvel at the sheer power the RTX 4090 specifically will deliver. Of course, owning that kind of power comes at a steep cost to one’s wallet. Below, we’ll go over the pricing for the RTX 4090 as well as its overall specifications.

Nvidia RTX 4090 price and specs

As one would expect, the RTX 4090 carries a significant price tag, as its the flagship product of this GPU line. At its launch, the founder’s edition of the RTX 4090 will cost $1,599 (MSRP).

It’s worth noting this price tag is just for the founder’s edition of the card; any third-party manufacturer, such as MSI or Gigabyte, will change up the pricing of their different models for the RTX 4090. Third-party GPUs will also have varying specifications compared to the founder’s edition.

The founder’s edition RTX 4090. | Provided by Nvidia

As of right now, we only have access to the founder’s edition specifications. Unlike the RTX 4080, there’s only one model for the 4090. This model comes equipped with 24GB of VRAM, the same as its predecessor in the RTX 3090, and 16,384 CUDA Cores.

That’s an increase of over 6,000 CUDA Cores compared to the 3090 and roughly 7,000 more than the RTX 4080 12GB.

For base and boost clock speeds, the RTX 4090 comes in at a blazing 2.23 GHz and 2.52 GHz, respectively. That’s a substantial increase over the RTX 3090, which has a boost clock speed of 1.70 GHz. Finally, the memory interface width of the RTX 4090 is 384-bit, which is wider than the RTX 4080 models but the same as the RTX 3090.

All in all, the RTX 4090 is going to be a monster of a GPU right out of the box.

But, some users might need to reconfigure their system in order to power it. The RTX 4090 will come with a 12-pin Gen 5 power connector, which will likely require an adapter in order to connect to a user’s power supply.

For the higher-tier 30 series GPUs, Nvidia provided this adapter with the purchase of a founder’s edition card, so that will likely be the case with the RTX 4090 as well.

The release date for the Nvidia RTX 4090 is October 12, with third-party models hitting the market shortly after that. There are no benchmarks for the RTX 4090 as of yet, but Nvidia is claiming that the GPU is “2-4x times faster” than the 3090 Ti.

We’ll see if those lofty claims hold up later this month.