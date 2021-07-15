How long is the Steam Deck battery life?

It depends on how you use it.

Valve’s new handheld console, the Steam Deck, is set to release in December, and while the portable device boasts flexibility, its battery life seems to be unpredictable.

There are countless ways you can use a Steam Deck and purposes you can use it for. But exactly how long it will stay alive without being charged can vary widely, according to the device’s specs on Steamdeck.com

The Steam Deck comes with a 40Whr battery that can support two to eight hours of gameplay.

Screengrab via Steamdeck.com

While the battery life of the Steam Deck appears to have a huge range, this isn’t too different from comparable devices like the Nintendo Switch.

The upcoming OLED model of the Switch, which launches in the fall, has a battery life that ranges from 4.5 to nine hours. Some previous models had less battery life that ranged from 2.5 to 6.5 hours.

The exact battery life of your Steam Deck will depend largely on how you use it. Some games and activities will drain your battery faster than others.

The Steam Deck will be available for reservation beginning tomorrow at 12pm CT, and the device will start at a base price of $399. High-end versions of the Steam Deck will cost as much as $649.