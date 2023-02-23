How long do PSVR2 controllers take to charge?

Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 made its official debut on Feb. 22. Players who got their hands on the next generation of VR should be in the process of testing out every PlayStation VR 2 game available at launch. While there are many new or old titles to choose from, some PSVR games are incompatible with PSVR2.

If you’re just in the process of unpacking your PSVR2, you may also run into an error or two along the way while setting up the system. Some players reported that their PSVR2 controllers stopped working in the middle of gaming sessions.

One of the easier fixes to this problem will be to make sure that your PSVR2 controllers have enough charge, and knowing how long it takes to top up one fully can help users avoid interrupting the charging process.

How long does it take to charge a PSVR2 controller fully?

PSVR2 controllers take around one and a half hours to fully charge from zero percent battery. They’ll top up faster if you still have some juice left in them.

How do you charge the PSVR2 controller?

PSVR2 controllers can be charged via the charging station or any USB-C cable. Alternatively, players can also use USB dongles that can be attached to the charging station to top up their controllers’ batteries.

How long do PSVR2 controllers last?

Fully charged PSVR2 controllers can last up to four to five hours. Their battery lifespan can slightly reduce as the controllers get older, however, but it would likely take years for gamers to notice any signs of degradation.

How do you know when your PSVR2 controller is charging?

When the PSVR2 controllers start charging, the light underneath both controllers will start pulsing, indicating they’re charging correctly. You may need to reposition the controllers if you can’t see the pulsing lights. The lights will stop pulsing and turn off when charging is completed.