Full specs for PlayStation VR2 and Sense Controllers

This is a huge step up from the first device.

Sony has kicked off 2022 with a bang, unveiling official details for the PlayStation VR2, its second venture into console VR gaming.

This new device has been the subject of rumors for the past year, but many of those have now been confirmed as its specs have been detailed as well as a pair of upcoming titles for the console. While there is still likely a lot more information to come over the next few months, here’s everything we know about the specifications of the headset and new PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

PlayStation VR2 specs

Thanks to Sony’s official PlayStation blog post, we now know exactly what specs are present within both the PlayStation VR2 device and its corresponding new controllers.

Display MethodOLED
Panel Resolution2000 x 2040 per eye
Panel Refresh Rate90Hz, 120Hz
Lens SeparationAdjustable
Field of ViewApprox. 110 degrees
SensorsMotion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) 
Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
Cameras4 cameras for headset and controller tracking IR camera for eye tracking per eye
FeedbackVibration on headset
Communication with PS5USB Type-C
AudioInput: Built-in microphone Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller specs

Buttons[Right] PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button
[Left] PS button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
Sensing / TrackingMotion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)
Captive Sensor: Finger Touch Detection
IR LED: Position Tracking
FeedbackTrigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
PortUSB Type-C Port
CommunicationBluetooth Ver5.1
BatteryType: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery
