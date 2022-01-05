Full specs for PlayStation VR2 and Sense Controllers

Sony has kicked off 2022 with a bang, unveiling official details for the PlayStation VR2, its second venture into console VR gaming.

This new device has been the subject of rumors for the past year, but many of those have now been confirmed as its specs have been detailed as well as a pair of upcoming titles for the console. While there is still likely a lot more information to come over the next few months, here’s everything we know about the specifications of the headset and new PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

PlayStation VR2 specs

Image via Sony

Thanks to Sony’s official PlayStation blog post, we now know exactly what specs are present within both the PlayStation VR2 device and its corresponding new controllers.

Display Method OLED Panel Resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz Lens Separation Adjustable Field of View Approx. 110 degrees Sensors Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback Vibration on headset Communication with PS5 USB Type-C Audio Input: Built-in microphone Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller specs