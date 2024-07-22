Deadpool’s booty joined by Wolverine’s thick cheeks in latest Xbox controller giveaway

After breaking the internet last week with Deadpool’s ass, Xbox is back at it again with the yellow-clad cheeks of none other than Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases later this week, and you can celebrate it by entering to win yet another cheeky controller. Just like DP, though, Wolvie’s controller can only be won by entering a giveaway.

Whose cheeks would you prefer? Image via Xbox

The Wolverine butt controller has a glorious design that matches Logan’s outfit from the upcoming film, which finally sees the X-Men member suit up in his trademark yellow and blue outfit over 20 years since he first appeared on the big screen.

“Okay bub, we heard you,” Xbox said. “In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26 and following the release of the Deadpool-designed custom Xbox Wireless Controller, fans around the globe clamored for Logan’s very own Adamantium-tough tush (on a controller, of course). And because we can’t resist a little friendly competition (certainly not due to fear of his temper), our team went straight into production on this custom Wolverine-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller.”

The cheeks on both controllers are attached via magnets on the back, so if you want to play a game normally without two bulbous booty cheeks in your way, you can easily snap them off. And then, when you’re ready to show off for friends and family, you can snap the butt back on and display it proudly.

For this particular controller, entries can be made by commenting #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes on a “designated promotional post” by @Microsoft on Instagram. It appears the post isn’t up yet, so stay tuned for your chance to win.

Also, Microsoft, if you’re listening: Please just let us buy these awesome custom controllers and consoles. We know you’re not allergic to money.

