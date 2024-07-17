Xbox is giving away a Deadpool console with controllers shaped like his plump ass

It’d normally take a lot of effort to get your hands on Deadpool’s asscheeks. But now, all you have to do is post a tweet.

Recommended Videos

Xbox is giving away a one-of-one Deadpool Xbox Series X console, fully equipped with two controllers that sport the Merc with a Mouth’s luscious posterior on the back, where grips or paddles would usually go.

Ergonomics be damned. Image via Xbox

To celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26, the Xbox Cheeky Controller Sweepstakes will sadly only reward one winner, and they’ll get a glimpse of what it feels like to be Blake Lively.

The Series X console sports the design of Deadpool’s suit, as do the controllers, but only the controllers come fully equipped with the plump asscheeks Wade Wilson likes to show off in his skintight battle suit.

Not to be outdone, the Series X also has a one-of-one console stand that comes with the mercenary’s trademark dual katanas that he uses to mercilessly slice up whoever his enemy is that day.

I’m honestly not too sure how easy gaming would feel while holding one of these bootylicious controllers, but being exclusive to the giveaway, they may just end up being displayed on the mantlepiece. Who wouldn’t want that ass on their shelf?

The new Marvel movie marks the entry of both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the MCU canon, and is the only MCU film of the year, so expectations are sky-high for the long-awaited team-up of heroes and real-life pals.

To enter, you only need to repost the giveaway tweet with the #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes hashtag for your chance to win. Entries come to a close on Aug. 11, so check out the official rules and enter before time runs out.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy