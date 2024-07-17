Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Xbox Deadpool Series X console with asscheek controllers
Image via Xbox
Category:
Hardware

Xbox is giving away a Deadpool console with controllers shaped like his plump ass

The closest you'll ever get to feeling Ryan Reynolds' bum.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 09:27 am

It’d normally take a lot of effort to get your hands on Deadpool’s asscheeks. But now, all you have to do is post a tweet.

Recommended Videos

Xbox is giving away a one-of-one Deadpool Xbox Series X console, fully equipped with two controllers that sport the Merc with a Mouth’s luscious posterior on the back, where grips or paddles would usually go.

Xbox Deadpool ass controller
Ergonomics be damned. Image via Xbox

To celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26, the Xbox Cheeky Controller Sweepstakes will sadly only reward one winner, and they’ll get a glimpse of what it feels like to be Blake Lively.

The Series X console sports the design of Deadpool’s suit, as do the controllers, but only the controllers come fully equipped with the plump asscheeks Wade Wilson likes to show off in his skintight battle suit.

Not to be outdone, the Series X also has a one-of-one console stand that comes with the mercenary’s trademark dual katanas that he uses to mercilessly slice up whoever his enemy is that day.

I’m honestly not too sure how easy gaming would feel while holding one of these bootylicious controllers, but being exclusive to the giveaway, they may just end up being displayed on the mantlepiece. Who wouldn’t want that ass on their shelf?

The new Marvel movie marks the entry of both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the MCU canon, and is the only MCU film of the year, so expectations are sky-high for the long-awaited team-up of heroes and real-life pals.

To enter, you only need to repost the giveaway tweet with the #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes hashtag for your chance to win. Entries come to a close on Aug. 11, so check out the official rules and enter before time runs out.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter