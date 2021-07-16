Can you use an external controller with the Steam Deck?

Earlier today, Valve announced its latest hybrid console, the Steam Deck, which is set to release later this year. The console will be available to use in both a handheld or traditionally docked format.

Players will also be able to attach any peripherals such as mice, keyboards, or even external controllers to the Steam Deck, as it comes with several ports for USB-powered peripherals to be inserted. You won’t need to buy a Steam Controller to use alongside your Steam Deck console, either. As a service, Steam already supports the integration of major branded controllers, such as the Xbox and PlayStation controllers, as well the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

Image via Valve

The Steam Deck console includes a USB-C port on the console, allowing you to input peripherals directly into its base. Additionally, consumers can purchase a dock for the Steam Deck, which includes three additional USB ports for any more peripherals players wish to input into their console while it’s connected to their television.

The Steam Deck is also Bluetooth-compatible, as it supports wireless peripherals such as mice, keyboards, and Bluetooth-connected headphones.

The Steam Deck has not been given an official release date, but Valve expects to launch the console in December 2021. Prospective customers can reserve a Steam Deck for themselves tomorrow, July 16, at 12pm CT. The Steam Deck is priced at $399.