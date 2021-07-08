Benjyfishy’s Fortnite streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Benjy David “benjyfishy” Fish is an English Fortnite player for NRG Esports Europe.

The young pro has been playing Fortnite since its release in 2017, but he wasn’t a well-known player until being picked up by NRG Esports in March 2019. Benjyfishy qualified for the Fortnite World Cup four times, where he placed 25th in solos and 14th in duos.

Professional players like Benjyfishy need to be comfortable with their equipment to compete at their best. These players train and stream with their personalized setups to compete without distraction.

Endgame Gear XM1r – Image via Endgame Gear SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL – Image via SteelSeries Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero – Image via Turtle Beach Gamesense Radar XL – Image via Gamesense HP Omen X 25f – Screengrab via HP Shure SM7B – Image via Shure Logitech Brio – Image via Logitech GeForce RTX 2080 Ti – Image via NVIDIA Intel Core i9-9900k – Image via Intel

Here is Benjyfishy’s setup for Fortnite.

Headset

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

Image via Turtle Beach

Players gather a lot of information through audio cues in Fortnite. With the Elite Atlas Aero’s Superhuman Hearing setting, sounds like footsteps become more pronounced and easier to hear.

Headsets can get uncomfortable when worn for long periods, but the leather and memory foam earpads stay comfortable for hours of gaming. There is even a small channel in the cushions for glasses to fit comfortably with the headset. This comfort, along with the 30 hours of battery, makes this headset ideal for long gaming sessions.

With customizable audio options such as EQ, game and chat balance, 3D sounds, and more, the Elite Atlas Aero is a strong choice for those who like to customize their audio experience. The on-ear volume controls for the mic and master volume sit next to each other, which can cause some confusion. There is also a programmable on-ear button that toggles the Superhuman Hearing setting by default.

Mouse

Endgame Gear XM1r

Image via Endgame Gear

Benjyfishy uses the Endgame Gear XM1r mouse, which stands out with its 70-gram weight and symmetrical design. Unfortunately, the mouse only has side buttons on the left side for right-handed users.

The sensor has a maximum DPI of 19,000 and a tracking speed of 400 IPS. Endgame Gear set the default polling rate at the industry standard of 1,000Hz. A button on the bottom of the mouse cycles through polling rates and DPI.

Measuring 4.8 by 2.6 by 1.5 inches (LxWxH), this mouse accommodates most grip styles and hand sizes. Players with smaller hands might not find this mouse comfortable, though.

None of the buttons on the XM1r are programmable since Endgame Gear does not have configuration software for the mouse. However, the software is coming soon for Windows.

Keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Image via SteelSeries

Fortnite is a keyboard-intensive game since buttons for both FPS mechanics and building mechanics play equal roles throughout a match. Pros need keyboards that are comfortable to use and can help them avoid fat fingers.

With adjustable mechanical switches, SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL users can customize the sensitivity of each key. This customization makes keys quick and easy to press or the opposite to prevent mistakes.

Measuring 14.0 by 5.5 by 1.6 inches, the keyboard should fit on smaller desks without the wrist rest. Attaching the magnetic wrist rest makes the keyboard 8.3 inches in width. The detachable wrist rest also collects dust easily.

SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL keyboard also has RGB backlit keys, and users can control the brightness level. The backlighting is programmable, and the keyboard has a small OLED display for changing profiles and adjusting settings.

Mouse pad

Gamesense Radar XL

Image via Gamesense

With a non-coated surface, humidity resistance, and durable microfiber cloth, Gamesense built the Radar XL to last. Like most mouse pads, the rubber base works well to prevent the mouse pad from sliding. Measuring 19.7 by 39.4 inches (LxW) with a three-millimeter thickness, this mousepad might be an issue for those with small desks. While the product page says the double-stitched edges are even with the mouse pad, some reviews said otherwise.

Monitor

HP Omen X 25f

Screengrab via HP

With a focus on high-speed play, the 24.5-inch Omen X 25f offers fast frame rates at the cost of color accuracy and resolution. The monitor has G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, lowering the risk of screen tearing.

While the monitor’s 240Hz framerate is great for fast-paced games like Fortnite, other specs take a hit. The monitor’s max resolution is 1080p, and it lacks HDR. The lack of high-quality video may not bother competitive FPS players like Benjyfishy because of the benefits of high framerates. But those who use this monitor for general use might be disappointed by the weaker video quality.

The monitor is adjustable in height and the tilt of the panel, but there is no swivel adjustment to turn left and right. However, the monitor is small and light, so turning it is easy.

Microphone

Shure SM7B

Image via Shure

Competing in Fortnite doesn’t require a high-quality mic. Players need just enough clarity so teammates can understand callouts and communication. However, audio quality is important for streaming since viewers listen to streamers talk for hours. Having a high-performance mic raises the overall quality of a livestream.

The SM7B is a dynamic microphone that is a studio staple for vocalists, professional audio mixers, and podcasters for its clear sound and off-axis rejection. This mic is excellent at avoiding background noise, like mouse and keyboard clicks. It comes with a preinstalled pop filter that eliminates plosives and fricatives, which are harsh sounds mics pick up due to the air coming from the speaker’s mouth.

While the price is high, this microphone still doesn’t come with everything needed to stream. An XLR cable and audio interface are required to get the microphone working with a computer.

Webcam

Logitech Brio

Image via Logitech

Having a webcam to go along with a livestream is a popular way to add quality and presence to a stream. A high-resolution webcam isn’t needed to stream but allows a streamer more flexibility with their video. The Logitech Brio is a more than capable webcam with 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps. When Benjyfishy uses his webcam, he uses it as a small facecam window next to his gameplay.

If the Shure SM7B is too expensive, the built-in microphone in the Brio has good enough quality for beginner streamers. The dual omnidirectional mics capture clear audio from nearby while using noise-canceling technology to reduce background noise.

The Brio is expensive, and the 4K resolution and dual-microphone design are overkill for those who just want video of themselves on the side of their stream.

Graphics Card

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Image via NVIDIA

Fortnite is not the most graphically intensive game and can run at its highest settings on weaker GPUs than the RTX 2080 Ti. However, pro players still use high-end graphics cards to get a consistently high frame rate. With an RTX 2080 Ti, Fortnite runs at 150 to 190fps at maximum settings.

Streaming doesn’t require much from a GPU, but having a high-performance GPU to play at higher settings is important for the audience. Using an RTX 2080 Ti guarantees viewers can watch Fortnite at maximum settings with a stable frame rate on a stream.

Processor

Intel Core i9-9900K

Image via Intel

A computer needs a capable CPU to stream on maximum settings with high framerates. A performance CPU is needed to reduce stream latency and improve the PC’s multitasking capability. With a fast CPU, livestreams can stay at high quality with stable framerates.

Benjyfishy’s CPU is an eight-core i9-9900K. Being one of the fastest desktop processors out there, the i9-9900K can stream Fortnite without any issues. However, this CPU is expensive, and cheaper CPUs can still stream Fortnite well.