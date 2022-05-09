All Nintendo Switch error codes and how to fix them

The Nintendo Switch launched globally with a huge bang in 2017. It is the first device designed to be played at home and on the go, which was the first take on a hybrid console at the time.
But, like every device on the gaming market, sometimes the console just won’t work. From hardware to general errors, here’s the full rundown of error codes on the Nintendo Switch, what they mean, and how to fix them.
Hardware
|Error Code
|What does it mean
|How to fix it
|2153-0321
|Audio-hardware issue.
|Temporary workaround for some users: turn off the “mute volume when headphones are unplugged” setting. If it doesn’t work, the console will need to be physically repaired. Call Nintendo support.
|2168-0002
|Console crash error, caused by corrupted hardware or pirated content.
|Delete the pirated files immediately.
Try to reboot the console.
If it doesn’t work, check if the system is up to date.
If none of this works, you might need to repair physically your console.
|2115-0096
|Amiibo figure is not accepted on the Switch.
|Check for system updates.
Check the right Joy-Con to see if it’s working properly.
Reset Amiibo’s data.
|2153-1540
|This code indicates the Switch is not functional.
|Restart the Switch.
Check for updates.
If it still doesn’t work, call Nintendo Support. The Switch may need repairing.
|2139-0006
|There’s something wrong with the hardware.
|Call support.
General
|Error Code
|What does it mean
|How to fix it
|2162-0002
|Multiple causes.
|Restart the console.
Charge your Joy-Cons.
Once rebooted, make sure all parts are up to date.
If the crash error persists, contact Support.
|2813-6838 / 2813-6561
|The Nintendo eShop Card code attempting to be used is unable to be processed.
|Try the code again, and check the numbers.
Make sure the code is not intended for a different region.
If it doesn’t work, contact support.
|2801-7199
|Facebook upload is not working.
|Try unlinking, then relinking the Facebook account.
If it fails, check your Facebook permissions.
If the error code persists, wait and try again later.
|2124-4009
|This is a general functionality error code.
|Restart the Switch.
If problems persist, there may be maintenance or an outage. Try again later.
|2124-4517 /2181-4017
|Usually, there flagged unusual behavior on the Switch, preventing online service access.
|Wait and try again later.
If the problem persists, contact Nintendo Support.
|2124-3080
|The Switch cannot connect to online match-making.
|Online multiplayer is likely not available in your region.
|2124-4007
|The Switch console being used has been permanently banned from connecting online, likely due to a breach of Terms of Service.
|Contact Support.
|2813-0055
|The Switch cannot redeem a download code because the software is not released to the public yet.
|Wait until the release date.
|2813-1470
|The credit card being used in the eShop has been rejected.
|Delete and set up the card again.
|2813-0040
|The download code attempting to be used has already been redeemed.
|Double-check the download code.
|2005-0005 / 2005-0004
|This error means something in the Nintendo is likely corrupted.
|Turn off the Switch. Do not delete any data yet.
Turn it back on and make sure the system is up to date.
If this does not work, delete any offending DLC or pirated content.
If the above doesn’t work, try a new MicroSD or format the current one.
|2124-0291
|Transfer of user account to another Switch cannot be finished.
|Check that the user account isn’t already linked in some way to the second console.
If so, delete that data and try the transfer again.
Software
|Error Code
|What does it mean
|How to fix it
|2164-0020 / 2122-0082
|There is software on the Switch causing an error.
|Go to manage software.
Delete the software causing this issue (likely the game that caused the crash).
Restart the Switch. Put the game card back in, if it is not digital.
Reinstall the software.
|2162-0101
|A game cannot start because an update is required.
|Check for software updates.
|2306-0819
|The Switch is unable to connect to online games.
|Make sure the Switch software is up to date.
|2021-0003 / 2000-0000 / 2101-0002 /2107-0427
|The latest software is not being used.
|Check for software updates.
Check for corrupted data.
|2124-3000 / 2137-1508
|The Switch is unable to connect to an online service because it is not up to date.
|Update the console.
|2813-0071
|The software is having a general issue with downloading on the eShop.
|Restart the console and try again.
|2142-1099 / 2155-0400
|The Parental Controls app cannot connect to the internet. The console needs to be up to date.
|Update the console.
Internet Connection
|Error Code
|What does it mean
|How to fix it
|2110-1100
|The Switch is unable to determine a network.
|Run through all internet troubleshooting settings:
Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
If this still fails, call Support as there may be additional solutions. In some cases, the Switch may need repair.
|2811-7001
|An error in using an online service like eShop has occurred.
|Restart the console.
Check internet connection.
Restart network devices.
|2110-2004
|The Switch is unable to determine a network.
|Run through all internet troubleshooting settings: Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
Update the Router’s firmware.
If the above doesn’t work, factory reset the router.
If this still fails, call Nintendo Support as there may be additional solutions. In some cases, the Switch may need repair.
|2110-2091
|LAN Adapter is detected, but the Switch could not make a connection with the router or modem.
|Check to make sure the ethernet cable is secure.
Try power cycling your home network.
Use a different port on the router.
Try a different ethernet cable.
|2110-2201 / 2110-2214
|The router or access point alerted the Switch that an incorrect password was used.
|Confirm the connection password.
Troubleshoot internet connection: Move the Switch closer to the router.
Create a wireless internet connection file.
Power cycle your network.
|2110-1100
|A wireless network connection cannot be made. This is due to the Switch not detecting a network. (This can also sometimes mean, for those that have USB LAN, that the USB LAN is not properly set up)
|Create a new internet connection file.
Move the Switch closer to the router.
Power cycle the home network.
Move anything blocking the Switch or router.
|2110-2091
|The Switch cannot connect to a wired network.
|Check internet connection.
Restart the Switch.
Check DNS settings.
|2110-2003
|There are connection issues related to the failure to detect the LAN Adapter.
|Make sure the ethernet is attached.
Power cycle the home network.
Try a different router port.
Try a different ethernet cable.
|2110-2004 / 2110-2220 / 2110-2201 / 2110-2214
|Cannot connect to a specific wireless network. Usually, this is due to incorrect password use.
|Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
If this does not work, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
|2110-3127
|Cannot connect to a specific wireless or wired network.
|Check DNS settings and make sure they are correct.
|2110-3400
|Cannot connect to a specific wireless or wired network.
|Check web authentication permissions.
|2122-2403 / 2211-0524
|This is a general error, usually caused by a needed software update or connection issues.
|Make sure your Switch is up to date.
Check internet connection.
Restart the console.
|2811-1006
|The Switch is unable to connect to the Nintendo Account.
|Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
|2811-5001 / 2811-1028
|The Switch is unable to connect to the eShop or other online features.
|Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
|2155-8006
|The Switch is unable to link a new Nintendo account to the console. This is usually due to a DNS error or general connection timeout.
|Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
|2618-0513
|The Switch is unable to complete a match-making process.
|Try again.
Test your internet connection.
Power cycle your gateway.
If this does not work, try updating your gateway’s firmware.
If the above fails, contact Nintendo Support.
|2160-0103 / 2306-0520 / 2618-0006 / 2618-0201 / 2618-0516
|Joining an online match, starting/completing the match-making process, or completing a match has failed. This is very likely a connection issue.
|Restart the console.
Check the connection.
Try a manual DNS alternate.
Try power cycling your home network.
|2160-0202
|Connecting to an online service has failed. This is likely a connection timeout issue.
|Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
Try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
|2155-8006
|The Switch is unable to link a new Nintendo account to the console. This is usually due to a DNS error or general connection timeout.
|Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.
Check the network password again and retry.
If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.
|2124-8006 / 2137-8006
|A download cannot be completed. Usually, this is caused by connection timeout.
|Check DNS settings.
Restart the console.
Run through internet troubleshooting:If this does not work, manually enter an alternate DNS.
If the above does not work, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
Try connecting to an alternate wireless band as the last step.
Contact Nintendo Support if problems persist.
|2810-1224
|Sign-in to either the Account or eShop has failed. The connection may also be an issue.
|Restart the console.
Check connection signal. Then attempt regular activity again.
If the above fails, contact Nintendo Support.
|2137-0240
|Downloads cannot be completed. This is because of an internet issue, likely a timeout.
|Check internet connection.
Troubleshoot internet issues: Power cycle the home network.
Move any objects blocking the Switch or router.
If able, connect to another wireless band.
For wired connection troubleshooting: Restart network devices.
If all the above fails, try updating the router’s firmware.
|2124-8028
|Nintendo sign-in has failed. This is due to poor internet speeds or wireless issues.
|Check internet speed.
Troubleshoot internet issues: Power cycle the home network.
Move any objects blocking the Switch or router.
If able, connect to another wireless band.
|2124-8006-2124-8007
|This is an error code associated with a connection timeout or DNS error. It could also be a weak signal or slow internet.
|Check internet connection.
Restart the Switch.
Enter a different DNS.
Run through internet troubleshooting: Move any objects blocking the Switch (if wireless).
If the above does not work, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the wireless router.
If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.
Try connecting to an alternate wireless band as the last step.
|2160-8006-2160-8007
|A connection test cannot be completed.
|Check internet connection.
Make sure you are connecting to the right network.
|2618-0203
|Nintendo Switch cannot connect to an online service. This is possible due to issues with the DNS.
|Restart the console.
Check the DNS settings.
Try power cycling your home network.
Manually enter an alternate DNS.
Test the internet connection.
|2142-0507
|The Parental Controls app cannot connect to the internet. The internet is not detected, likely due to a timeout.
|Restart the Switch.
Check internet connection.
Power cycle home network.
Use a different network.
Maintenance and server
|Error Code
|What does it mean
|How to fix it
|2813-0002
|There is a service outage preventing connection to the Nintendo eShop.
|Wait and try again later.
|2618-0542
|The Switch is unable to join an online match. This is due to too many players.
|Wait and try and join a match later.
|2613-1400
|The Switch will not create a credit card purchase. This is likely due to maintenance or server issues.
|Wait and try again later.
|2306-0811
|The Switch will not connect to an online service. This is likely due to maintenance or server issues.
|Wait and try again later.
|2801-7002
|Twitter uploads cannot be completed. This is likely due to maintenance or server issues.
|Wait and try again later.
|2124-5119 / 2124-5249
|Nintendo Account Services is experiencing server issues or undergoing maintenance.
|Wait and try again later.
|902-5998
|The Nintendo eShop is experiencing maintenance.
|Wait and try again later.
|2810-1500
|Facebook sign-in cannot be completed.
|Restart the console.
If the problem persists, it may be may server issues. Try again later.
|2124-5002 / 2124-5200
|Sign-in to a pre-existing Nintendo Account has failed. This specific code determines this is an outage on Nintendo’s side.
|Wait and try again later.
|2813-0009 / 2813-1400 / 2813-6835 / 2813-9804 /2813-9712
|There is a temporary service issue with the Nintendo eShop. It may have also timed out due to inactivity.
|If inactivity, relaunch the store.
Wait and try again later.
|2811-7503, 2811-7504
|There is a network outage to the Nintendo eShop.
|Wait and try again later.
|2816-0700 / 2817-0700
|A maintenance error is popping up on general application use.
|Wait and try again later.
MicroSD
|Error Code
|What does it mean
|How to fix it
|2002-2049-2002-2064 /2002-4690 / 2002-6201 / 2016-0247 / 2016-0602 / 2016-0641
|An error code while downloading software or updating a game has occurred. The MicroSD is likely at fault.
|Reset and check the MicroSD.
Make sure data isn’t corrupted.
Remove and reinsert MicroSD
If the above doesn’t work, format the MicroSD.
If all of the tips above do not work, try getting a new MicroSD or downloading directly to the Switch.
|2002-2001 /2016-0390 / 2205-0123
|The MicroSD card cannot be accessed.
|Reset and check the MicroSD.
Remove and reinsert MicroSD
If the above doesn’t work, format the MicroSD.
If all of the tips above do not work, try getting a new MicroSD or downloading directly to the Switch.
|2002-4517 / 2002-4641-2002-4660 /2002-4741-2002-4760 / 2002-0007-2002-0008 /2002-4683
|Software for or from the eShop cannot be downloaded. This is a MicroSD issue.
|If a MicroSD is not being used, restart the console.
Check for software updates.
Remove and reinsert MicroSD
If the above doesn’t work, format the MicroSD.
If all of the tips above do not work, try getting a new MicroSD or downloading directly to the Switch.
|2002-4301-2002-4463 / 2002-3005 /2002-3500-2002-3999 / 2002-0001 /2016-0601 / 2101-0001 / 2107-0445
|A MicroSD error has occurred while playing a game powering the Switch on (or waking from sleep mode).
|Restart the Switch.
Check for software updates.
Remove and reinsert MicroSD
If the above doesn’t work, format the MicroSD.
If all of the tips above do not work, try getting a new MicroSD or downloading directly to the Switch.
|2002-1002 / 2002-2629-2002-2669
|A game cannot download or start. This will happen with a MicroSD.
|Check for software updates.
Remove and reinsert MicroSD
If the above doesn’t work, format the MicroSD.
If all of the tips above do not work, try getting a new MicroSD or downloading directly to the Switch.
|2002-2085
|The MicroSD cannot be recognized.
|Check for software updates.
Remove and reinsert MicroSD
If the above doesn’t work, format the MicroSD.
If all do not work, try getting a new MicroSD or downloading directly to the Switch.
|2005-0003
|There is an issue with the MicroSD and it is preventing downloads.
|Make sure the system is up to date.
Find a new MicroSD or Repair the current MicroSD.
If repairs fail and there is no other MicroSD for use, try downloading the software on the Switch system for later use.
Specific errors in games
|Error Codes
|What does it mean
|How to fix it
|2306-0820
|The Splatoon 2 Global Testfire demo will not launch.
|The demo sessions for this game are no longer available.
|2-AABQA-1021
|An online match in Arms will not connect.
|Check your internet connection and try again.
|2-BABBE-1000
|Ultra Street Fighter 2 Online will not connect.
|Check for a software update on the game.
If this doesn’t work, check the internet connection.