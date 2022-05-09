All Nintendo Switch error codes and how to fix them

Error Code What does it mean How to fix it

2110-1100 The Switch is unable to determine a network. Run through all internet troubleshooting settings:

Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.

Check the network password again and retry.

If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.

If this still fails, call Support as there may be additional solutions. In some cases, the Switch may need repair.

2811-7001 An error in using an online service like eShop has occurred. Restart the console.

Check internet connection.

Restart network devices.

2110-2004 The Switch is unable to determine a network. Run through all internet troubleshooting settings: Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.

Check the network password again and retry.

If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.

Update the Router’s firmware.

If the above doesn’t work, factory reset the router.

If this still fails, call Nintendo Support as there may be additional solutions. In some cases, the Switch may need repair.

2110-2091 LAN Adapter is detected, but the Switch could not make a connection with the router or modem. Check to make sure the ethernet cable is secure.

Try power cycling your home network.

Use a different port on the router.

Try a different ethernet cable.

2110-2201 / 2110-2214 The router or access point alerted the Switch that an incorrect password was used. Confirm the connection password.

Troubleshoot internet connection: Move the Switch closer to the router.

Create a wireless internet connection file.

Power cycle your network.

Move the Switch closer to the router.

Power cycle the home network.

Move anything blocking the Switch or router.

2110-2091 The Switch cannot connect to a wired network. Check internet connection.

Restart the Switch.

Check DNS settings.

2110-2003 There are connection issues related to the failure to detect the LAN Adapter. Make sure the ethernet is attached.

Power cycle the home network.

Try a different router port.

Try a different ethernet cable.

2110-2004 / 2110-2220 / 2110-2201 / 2110-2214 Cannot connect to a specific wireless network. Usually, this is due to incorrect password use. Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.

Check the network password again and retry.

If this does not work, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.

2110-3127 Cannot connect to a specific wireless or wired network. Check DNS settings and make sure they are correct.

2110-3400 Cannot connect to a specific wireless or wired network. Check web authentication permissions.

2122-2403 / 2211-0524 This is a general error, usually caused by a needed software update or connection issues. Make sure your Switch is up to date.

Check internet connection.

Restart the console.

2811-1006 The Switch is unable to connect to the Nintendo Account. Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.

Check the network password again and retry.

If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.

2811-5001 / 2811-1028 The Switch is unable to connect to the eShop or other online features. Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.

Check the network password again and retry.

If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.

2155-8006 The Switch is unable to link a new Nintendo account to the console. This is usually due to a DNS error or general connection timeout. Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.

Check the network password again and retry.

If failure, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.

2618-0513 The Switch is unable to complete a match-making process. Try again.

Test your internet connection.

Power cycle your gateway.

If this does not work, try updating your gateway’s firmware.

If the above fails, contact Nintendo Support.

2160-0103 / 2306-0520 / 2618-0006 / 2618-0201 / 2618-0516 Joining an online match, starting/completing the match-making process, or completing a match has failed. This is very likely a connection issue. Restart the console.

Check the connection.

Try a manual DNS alternate.

Try power cycling your home network.

2160-0202 Connecting to an online service has failed. This is likely a connection timeout issue. Make sure no objects are blocking the Switch.

Check the network password again and retry.

Try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

If all steps fail, check network settings for the home network.

2124-8006 / 2137-8006 A download cannot be completed. Usually, this is caused by connection timeout. Check DNS settings.

Restart the console.

Run through internet troubleshooting:If this does not work, manually enter an alternate DNS.

If the above does not work, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

Try connecting to an alternate wireless band as the last step.

Contact Nintendo Support if problems persist.

2810-1224 Sign-in to either the Account or eShop has failed. The connection may also be an issue. Restart the console.

Check connection signal. Then attempt regular activity again.

If the above fails, contact Nintendo Support.

2137-0240 Downloads cannot be completed. This is because of an internet issue, likely a timeout. Check internet connection.

Troubleshoot internet issues: Power cycle the home network.

Move any objects blocking the Switch or router.

If able, connect to another wireless band.

For wired connection troubleshooting: Restart network devices.

If all the above fails, try updating the router’s firmware.

2124-8028 Nintendo sign-in has failed. This is due to poor internet speeds or wireless issues. Check internet speed.

Troubleshoot internet issues: Power cycle the home network.

Move any objects blocking the Switch or router.

If able, connect to another wireless band.

2124-8006-2124-8007 This is an error code associated with a connection timeout or DNS error. It could also be a weak signal or slow internet. Check internet connection.

Restart the Switch.

Enter a different DNS.

Run through internet troubleshooting: Move any objects blocking the Switch (if wireless).

If the above does not work, try either power cycling the home network or moving closer to the wireless router.

If the connection fails again, try turning off password requirements for the network.

Try connecting to an alternate wireless band as the last step.

2160-8006-2160-8007 A connection test cannot be completed. Check internet connection.

Make sure you are connecting to the right network.

2618-0203 Nintendo Switch cannot connect to an online service. This is possible due to issues with the DNS. Restart the console.

Check the DNS settings.

Try power cycling your home network.

Manually enter an alternate DNS.

Test the internet connection.