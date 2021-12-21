When does the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event start and end?

Halo Infinite’s second limited-time event begins today with players getting a chance to earn winter and holiday-themed cosmetics and in-game goodies.

The Winter Contingency event will be a part of Halo’s online multiplayer experience, and players will get “free rewards” just for playing, according to the game’s developer.

Tomorrow, it's time for a deck the hall brawl.



Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for #HaloInfinite! pic.twitter.com/Ujf0K0LlBh — Halo (@Halo) December 20, 2021

The event begins today, and it will run until Jan. 4, 2022.

That gives players two full weeks to take advantage of the holidays and get holiday-themed items like armor and weapon coatings.

This is the second limited-time event that Halo Infinite has had since the game released last month. The first multiplayer event for the game was the samurai-themed Fracture: Tenrai, which lasted just one week but will return again.

The next Fracture: Tenrai event week will start on Jan. 4 as the Winter Contingency event ends.