When does the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event start and end?

Halo Infinite’s second limited-time event begins today with players getting a chance to earn winter and holiday-themed cosmetics and in-game goodies.
The Winter Contingency event will be a part of Halo’s online multiplayer experience, and players will get “free rewards” just for playing, according to the game’s developer.
The event begins today, and it will run until Jan. 4, 2022.
That gives players two full weeks to take advantage of the holidays and get holiday-themed items like armor and weapon coatings.
This is the second limited-time event that Halo Infinite has had since the game released last month. The first multiplayer event for the game was the samurai-themed Fracture: Tenrai, which lasted just one week but will return again.
The next Fracture: Tenrai event week will start on Jan. 4 as the Winter Contingency event ends.