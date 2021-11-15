When does Halo Infinite season one end?

The newest installment in the Halo franchise released its multiplayer early today as a part of the 20th anniversary of Xbox and there’s a lot to break down when it comes to the game’s cosmetic system.

In contrast to previous Halo games, Halo Infinite has a “battle pass” system, similar to what gamers might know from popular battle royales like Fortnite. The battle pass will allow players to gain experience by completing challenges over the course of a season to level up and earn rewards.

Season 1 will last until May 2022. Along the way #HaloInfinite will have multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities!



The first is Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week. pic.twitter.com/3XtGQj5tgf — Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2021

The game’s developer, 343 Industries, originally said that the seasons will last around three months. With the rest of the game coming out on Dec. 8, players could have expected that Infinite’s first season would end around March. But a new post on Twitter suggests season one will be longer.

In a post made by the official Halo account, the game’s developer said season one will last until May 2022.

During this time, there will also be “multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities.” Players can pre-order the Infinite campaign from now until the game comes out in December.

The battle pass will be free-to-play with a for-purchase version that gives extra rewards.

The battle pass will have a plethora of things for players to unlock as they earn 120 “ranks” worth of cosmetics and in-game currencies, according to a leak posted on Reddit.

The devs haven’t announced whether the second season of the game will be as long as the first or if the first is set to be longer than the following seasons.